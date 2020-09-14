Socialite Life
Taylor Swift Sent a Very Sweet and Personalized Gift to Katy Perry’s Daughter Daisy
Taylor Swift Sent a Very Sweet and Personalized Gift to Katy Perry’s Daughter Daisy

September 14, 2020
What feud? Those days are long gone, as new mom Katy Perry shared the very personal baby gift that her now-friend Taylor Swift gave her to celebrate the birth of her and Orlando Bloom‘s daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

Sharing the photo of the blanket, embroidered with a flower and the words “Baby Bloom,” Perry posted on Instagram:

“Miss 🌼🕊 adores her hand-embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift 😩😩😩 hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager 🥺♥️.”

The blanket was sent with a card, addressed to “Katy and Orlando (and little one)” and dated 3 May, so it appears the gift was sent before the baby was born.

This is just one of the gifts that Perry has received from her celebrity pals.

Beyoncé sent her a gigantic flower arrangement:

