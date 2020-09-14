What feud? Those days are long gone, as new mom Katy Perry shared the very personal baby gift that her now-friend Taylor Swift gave her to celebrate the birth of her and Orlando Bloom‘s daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.
Sharing the photo of the blanket, embroidered with a flower and the words “Baby Bloom,” Perry posted on Instagram:
“Miss 🌼🕊 adores her hand-embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift 😩😩😩 hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager 🥺♥️.”
The blanket was sent with a card, addressed to “Katy and Orlando (and little one)” and dated 3 May, so it appears the gift was sent before the baby was born.
This is just one of the gifts that Perry has received from her celebrity pals.
Beyoncé sent her a gigantic flower arrangement:
