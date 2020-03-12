The First Trailer for the Beastie Boys Story Documentary Is Here — WATCH

The first full trailer for Beastie Boys Story, director Spike Jonze’s documentary film based on the stage production of the same name has been released.

The clip features archive video as well as new footage of Mike Diamond and Ad-Rock talking about the Beastie Boys‘ history on stage. It follows the teaser trailer that was released back in January.

The documentary film was set to premiere at South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival this month but the event was recently canceled due to the coronavirus. Beastie Boys also canceled their forthcoming live appearance at the festival along with Ozzy Osbourne and Nine Inch Nails.

Synopsis:

The story of 3 friends who inspired each other and the world. Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator and former hall monitor, Spike Jonze.

Watch the Beastie Boys Story trailer below:

Debuting on Apple TV+ April 24, 2020 and in select IMAX theaters on April 2, 2020.

