The Five — Bon Appétit’s Sohla El-Waylly, How Trump Spreads a Lie, AJ Mitchell, Tinsley Mortimer and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
The Five — Bon Appétit’s Sohla El-Waylly, How Trump Spreads a Lie, AJ Mitchell, Tinsley Mortimer and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

June 12, 2020
Bon Appétit's assistant food editor Sohla El-Waylly

This is The Five, our daily run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring Bon Appétit‘s Sohla El-Waylly, How Trump Spreads a Lie, AJ Mitchell‘s “Burn,” Tinsley Mortimer says goodbye, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist gets renewed!

ONE: Bon Appétit’s Sohla El-Waylly

Bon Appétit‘s assistant food editor Sohla El-Waylly posted in her Instagram Stories that she has been used in Bon Appétit’s popular videos “as a display of diversity,” but, unlike its star cast of white employees, El-Waylly said her on-camera appearances were unpaid.

Double Sohla’s salary right now.

TWO: How Trump Spreads a Lie

Thanks OANN!

THREE: AJ Mitchell — “Burn”

A beautiful song with a beautiful message.

FOUR: Goodbye Tinsley Mortimer

It was a strange and bumpy journey.

FIVE: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Is Renewed!

This charming show starring Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Lauren Graham, Peter Gallagher, and Mary Steenburgen had fans clamoring for a second season, and thankfully, NBC listened.

