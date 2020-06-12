The Five — Bon Appétit’s Sohla El-Waylly, How Trump Spreads a Lie, AJ Mitchell, Tinsley Mortimer and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

This is The Five, our daily run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.
Today in The Five, we are featuring Bon Appétit‘s Sohla El-Waylly, How Trump Spreads a Lie, AJ Mitchell‘s “Burn,” Tinsley Mortimer says goodbye, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist gets renewed!
ONE: Bon Appétit’s Sohla El-Waylly
Bon Appétit‘s assistant food editor Sohla El-Waylly posted in her Instagram Stories that she has been used in Bon Appétit’s popular videos “as a display of diversity,” but, unlike its star cast of white employees, El-Waylly said her on-camera appearances were unpaid.
Double Sohla’s salary right now.
TWO: How Trump Spreads a Lie
Thanks OANN!
THREE: AJ Mitchell — “Burn”
A beautiful song with a beautiful message.
FOUR: Goodbye Tinsley Mortimer
It was a strange and bumpy journey.
FIVE: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Is Renewed!
This charming show starring Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Lauren Graham, Peter Gallagher, and Mary Steenburgen had fans clamoring for a second season, and thankfully, NBC listened.
