The Five — Bon Appétit’s Sohla El-Waylly, How Trump Spreads a Lie, AJ Mitchell, Tinsley Mortimer and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Today in The Five, we are featuring Bon Appétit‘s Sohla El-Waylly, How Trump Spreads a Lie, AJ Mitchell‘s “Burn,” Tinsley Mortimer says goodbye, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist gets renewed!

ONE: Bon Appétit’s Sohla El-Waylly

Bon Appétit‘s assistant food editor Sohla El-Waylly posted in her Instagram Stories that she has been used in Bon Appétit’s popular videos “as a display of diversity,” but, unlike its star cast of white employees, El-Waylly said her on-camera appearances were unpaid.

the fact that sohla was hired at bon appetit for $50K/year and doesn’t get paid for video appearances like her white colleagues is digusting. anyways here’s a montage of her cooking circles around everyone at ba pic.twitter.com/uzZsRMGIwf — sarah (@s_whip_) June 11, 2020

This makes so much more sense now 😢 pic.twitter.com/65UmpxrC3m — 🐍Michelle 🦋 Bertoglio 💕 (@mbert4) June 11, 2020

Double Sohla’s salary right now.

TWO: How Trump Spreads a Lie

This is hysterical 😂

Retweet far and wide!!

pic.twitter.com/jsP76yQax2 — Eleven Films (@Eleven_Films) June 11, 2020

Thanks OANN!

THREE: AJ Mitchell — “Burn”

A beautiful song with a beautiful message.

FOUR: Goodbye Tinsley Mortimer

It was a strange and bumpy journey.

FIVE: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Is Renewed!

This charming show starring Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Lauren Graham, Peter Gallagher, and Mary Steenburgen had fans clamoring for a second season, and thankfully, NBC listened.

When you find out you have a season two!! #ZoeysPlaylist pic.twitter.com/WS59oAzgfa — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) June 12, 2020

