Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Split After Two Year of Dating

By Michael Prieve
Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have reportedly split up after two years of dating.

Sources close to the couple admitted that “Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it’s over now”.

“Their relationship just ran its course,” the insider told People.

The British model admitted in 2019 that she wasn’t looking for romance with Pretty Little Liars star Ashley when they met on the set of Alex Ross Perry’s Her Smell film in 2018.

Cara said: “We weren’t looking for it. It was really just very authentic and natural.”

Delevingne last shared a Valentine’s Day tribute to Benson in February:

While Benson shared a TikTok in March:

View this post on Instagram

ABCDEFG @caradelevingne

A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on

At least they will have those memories.

