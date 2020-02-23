Cara Delevingne Drags Justin Bieber for Ranking Her As His Least Favorite of Hailey Baldwin’s Friends

Cara Delevingne has hit back at Justin Bieber after he ranked her his least favorite of wife Hailey Baldwin’s friends.

The supermodel, 27, took down the pop star, 25, in the most savage way after his comment on James Corden‘s The Late Late Show.

It all started during a game of “Spill Your Guts” on the chat show, where host James asked the singer to rank his wife Hailey’s friends from his most to least favorite – or eat a bull’s penis.

After James listed the pop star’s wife mates, Justin replied: “Alright. Kendall [Jenner], Gigi [Hadid], Cara Delevingne.”

Cara Delevingne attends the BOSS fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 – 2021 on February 23, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Hugo Boss )

“So you’re saying Kendall’s the favorite?,” James asked.

“Let’s go back to it though,” Justin said. “I know Kendall the best, I’ve spent the most time with Kendall, she’s a good friend of ours. I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara.”

“So, I have nothing against those people, it’s just I have a better relationship with [Kendall].”

However, the singer left the margin for conflict with Cara when he said “So, it’s not like I’m like, ‘Oh, screw Cara, screw…you know what I mean?'”

To this, Cara quickly responded on Instagram taking a jibe at the “Baby” singer. The actress shared two photos of her and Justin together, one from the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and a selfie of them spending time together with clip from the show.

“Now vs. Then,” Cara captioned the post. “If you have nothing against me, then why don’t you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber

