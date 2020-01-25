Colton Haynes, Troye Sivan, Luke Evans and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!
Colton Haynes is THROWING it back, we like Troye Sivan‘s shit that he’s sharing, Luke Evans‘ face mask shows off his tan and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Trevor Donovan
Related
Idris Elba
Rome Flynn
Related
Luke Evans
Kellan Lutz
Related
Chord Overstreet
Adam Lambert
Related
Rob Lowe
Johnny Sibilly
Cristiano Ronaldo
Colton Haynes
Troye Sivan
From Our Partners
- OMG, he’s naked: Malte Bündgen in Das Melancholische Mädchen! [OMG BLOG]
- Grindr Shades Eminem for “Dolly Parton Challenge” Joke Suggesting He Uses the Gay Hook-Up App [Towleroad]
- Juice WRLD Cause of Death: Sizzurp [Evil Beet Gossip]
- Rafael Nadal Brought His Arms Out: The Outfits of the 2020 Australian Open [Go Fug Yourself]
- Brad Pitt Turned Down the Neo Role in The Matrix: “I Took the Red Pill” [Celebitchy]
- Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev Recover in the Locker Room After Wins in Melbourne [Kenneth in the 212]
- Eminem Is Looking (For Laughs) – [Boy Culture]
Featured in the SL Shop
Burberry The Beat Eau de Toilette
A smooth and woody fragrance with top notes of invigorating black pepper, cedrat and violet A blend of geranium and aromatic white thyme composes the fresh heart notes for a spiced, masculine scent.
50ml. Made in France
$60.00
We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.