Eminem Confronts Home Intruder in His Living Room

Earlier this month, rapper Eminem apparently had to deal with this intruder himself, as the dude slipped past his sleeping security team around 4 AM.

Someone needs to step up their security!

The intruder is 26-year-old Matthew David Hughes. He’s apparently an Eminem Stan, and happens to have the same name as “Stan’s brother” in Em’s “Bad Guy” Stan sequel, proving that art always imitates life.

Photo via Macomb County Sheriff Office

He managed to break into Em’s gated Detroit property and made it all the way to the kitchen before coming face to face with Eminem. To enter the kitchen, Hughes reportedly used a stone he found on the pavement outside the property and broke the kitchen window with it before forcing himself inside.

This caused Em’s house alarm to go off, which despite not walking up Em’s security, it did wake up the man himself.

When he saw the intruder, he reportedly yelled for his security guard, who finally woke up it seems and grabbed the guy. The police eventually arrived at the scene and arrested Hughes on two felony charges, first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building.

Hughes is still being held on a $50,000 bail at Macomb County Jail.

From Our Partners

★ WATCH: Paris Hilton Takes Us Through Her Quarantine Routine [OMG BLOG]

★ Matt Bomer Reacts to Viral Meme Suggesting He Looks Like Every Other Ryan Murphy Leading Man [Towleroad]

★ Dave Chappelle Leads Major List of Comics for the Comedy Store Benefit [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Royal Wedding Rewind: Wills and Kate [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Taylor Swift Has Spent the Lockdown Cooking, Drinking Wine & Listening to Music [Celebitchy]

★ Did the “Voices Carry” Hunk Die of AIDS 29 Years Ago? [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Dishing With David Furnish [Boy Culture]