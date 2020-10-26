In today’s Quickies, Gigi Hadid, Cher, Joe Biden, Drake, Harry Styles Lily James, Dominic West, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Gigi Hadid had a special companion as she filled out her ballot this election year. The 25-year-old model revealed on Instagram on Saturday that her newborn daughter was by her side as she voted for the America “I want her to see.”

“I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate,” Hadid wrote alongside a pic of her sporting a “VOTE” T-shirt — the first snap she’s shared of herself since giving birth.

In Other News

