Gigi Hadid Shows Off Post-Baby Body Along With Get Out the Vote Message
Gigi Hadid Shows Off Post-Baby Body Along With Get Out the Vote Message

October 26, 2020
In today’s Quickies, Gigi Hadid, Cher, Joe Biden, Drake, Harry Styles Lily James, Dominic West, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Gigi Hadid had a special companion as she filled out her ballot this election year. The 25-year-old model revealed on Instagram on Saturday that her newborn daughter was by her side as she voted for the America “I want her to see.”

“I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate,” Hadid wrote alongside a pic of her sporting a “VOTE” T-shirt — the first snap she’s shared of herself since giving birth.

View this post on Instagram

I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate. YOU HAVE A WEEK AND A HALF 🗳 IF YOU’RE VOTING EARLY IM PROUD OF YOU. IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT I’M PROUD OF YOU. (&& if you dropped it off at your County’s Board of Elections Office or at an Early Polling Site I’m proud of you!!) IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3RD I’M PROUD OF YOU. Whatever your PLAN, I’m proud of you; make sure you have one !!! Let me know below 👇👇👇

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s Stalker, Eric Swarbrick, Sentenced to 30 Months in Jail

In Other News

