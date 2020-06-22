Justin Bieber has denied allegations of sexual abuse, saying “there is no truth” to a claim he assaulted a woman six years ago.

The Canadian singer says he will be taking legal action after a woman, identified as Danielle, accused him of assaulting her in a room at a Four Seasons hotel in Austin, Texas.

She said she was 21 at the time of the alleged incident which she said happened on 9 March 2014. A Twitter post detailing the allegation has since been deleted.

In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

In response, Bieber wrote: “I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight.”

READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Justin Bieber News

He went on: “Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.”

These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The other reason this story might say I was staying at the four seasons was because a tweet from 2014 on March 10th not the the 9th says they saw me there . This is that tweet pic.twitter.com/piTHxjajvi — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

However I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Referring to the alleged incident he wrote: “In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.”

He continued: “As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at SXSW where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez.”

As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

He also shared links to a magazine article reporting his surprise appearance at SXSW and mentioned Gomez watching him from the audience.

READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Selena Gomez News

Bieber dated singer Selena Gomez for two years, between 2010 and 2012.

I won’t be using mike lowery anymore as an alias — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

He then went on to post a series of screenshots including social media posts, receipts and hotel bookings which he said proved his innocence.

Bieber said a booking error at the Four Seasons meant he and his team didn’t stay there as planned, and he was neither a resident nor a guest at the hotel on either the 9th or 10th of June.

We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

He also said he will no longer be using the alias “Mike Lowery”, a name which can be seen printed on one of the hotel reservation documents he posted.

On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

In the final post in the stream of tweets, Bieber says he will be taking further action: “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Justin Bieber brought the receipts. Bieber has yet to respond to the second woman’s (Kadi) accusations.

Kadi’s allegations followed Danielle’s on Twitter. She claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Bieber at New York’s Langham hotel in the early morning hours of May 5, 2015. According to her statement, Bieber allegedly kissed and groped Kadi before allegedly penetrating her without consent. Kadi claimed that she then pushed and kicked Bieber and ran from the scene.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS