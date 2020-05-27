Socialite Life
Now Reading
Kate Middleton Claps Back at Report Claiming She Feels ‘Exhausted and Trapped’ in the Wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Kate Middleton Claps Back at Report Claiming She Feels ‘Exhausted and Trapped’ in the Wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit

by
May 27, 2020
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day
Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is setting the record straight about her well being.

With reports that Prince William and Prince Harry are in a great place and that the Cambridges and Sussexes aren’t harboring any ill will against one another, a source is coming forward and explaining that Kate Middleton feels “exhausted and trapped” now that Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to Los Angeles and stepped away from their roles as senior royals.

With that shift, it seems that Kate and William have had to take on Harry and Meghan’s duties and that additional workload may be too much for Kate.

State Visit Of The King And Queen Of The Netherlands - Day One
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on October 23, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands accompanied by Queen Maxima are staying at Buckingham Palace during their two day stay in the UK. The last State Visit from the Netherlands was by Queen Beatrix and Prince Claus in 1982. (Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

One of Kate’s friends told Tatler that “Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays.”

Tatler’s sources continue, saying things started long before the COVID-19 pandemic and that William and Kate had intended to spend more time with their kids. Now that the Sussexes aren’t attending royal appointments, that plan seems to have fizzled out. Though there’s been no official statement from the palace, Tatler’s sources paint a grim picture.

The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive to attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

“Meghan and Harry have been so selfish,” says a friend of Prince William and Middleton to the publication. “William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus. There goes their morning school runs as the responsibilities on them now are enormous.”

See Also
Oakley Party - 2011 Park City
Chris Hemsworth Seemingly Shades Liam Hemsworth’s Ex Miley Cyrus

The Tatler article has resulted in an unusual denial from Kensington Palace, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have their offices and their home in London.

A statement from the palace said: “This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Attend BAFTA Brits To Watch Event
Kate Middleton arrives at the BAFTA Brits To Watch event held at the Belasco Theatre on July 9, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

It’s common for news outlets to seek a right of reply from a story subject before publication.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Donning a Pink Wig, Lady Gaga Talks to Zane Lowe About All Things Chromatica! WATCH [OMG BLOG]
Cheyenne Jackson Just Shared Something Deeply Personal That’s Been Causing Him to Feel Shame and Anxiety for Years [Towleroad]
Kirby Jenner, “Brother” to Kendall, Gets Show on Quibi [Evil Beet Gossip]
Jan-Michael Gambill Is the Comeliest Tennis Model Since the Days of International Male [Kenneth in the 212]
Cannes With The Wind [Go Fug Yourself]
John Krasinski upsets fans by selling Some Good News to CBS [Celebitchy]
Hottest Netflix Shows For Male Nudity: A Lust (I Mean, List) [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X