Kristen Stewart's Happiest Season to Skip Theaters For Hulu Debut and More Quickies
Kristen Stewart's Happiest Season to Skip Theaters For Hulu Debut and More Quickies

October 21, 2020
Kristen Stewart's Happiest Season

In today’s Quickies, Kristen Stewart, Jake Gyllenhaal, Top Chef, Scott Foley, Toni Braxton, Kim Kardashian, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Here’s some good news for your blanket and hot cocoa staying warm this holiday season. Sony’s upcoming cozy family flick Happiest Season, which stars Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis and Schitt’s Creek creator/star Daniel Levy, is the latest movie to skip theaters and find a new home on streaming instead.

The Christmas rom-com will keep its Thanksgiving week release date and follow in the footsteps of many other studio films this year.

In Other News

