Kylie Jenner has transformed from the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to a makeup mogul industry giant.

Kylie is thought to be the richest among the Kardashian-Jenner family. But all may not be as it seems.

Forbes has cast doubt on the claim by taking a look at her business ventures and takings over the years.

Forbes has compiled various pieces of evidence that have led it to the conclusion that Kylie’s been telling fibs.

The magazine has dealt a good deal with Kylie (as well as her sister Kim Kardashian) as front cover stars, meaning they had access to the accountant behind Kylie Cosmetics.

Forbes goes into great detail explaining why the numbers the Kardashian-Jenner family gave for Kylie Cosmetics were questionable, especially after comparing them to the numbers following Coty’s acquisition. You can see that breakdown here.

Forbes reports that with this new information and the COVID-19 climate, Jenner’s net worth is now, according to their calculations, “just under $900 million.”

“More than a third of that is the estimated $340 million in post-tax cash she would have pocketed from selling a majority of her company,” the outlet explained of its calculation. “The rest is made up of revised earnings based on her business’s smaller size and a more conservative estimate of its profitability, plus the value of her remaining share of Kylie Cosmetics—which is not only smaller than the Jenners led us to believe, but is also worth less now than it was when the deal was announced in November, given the economic effects of the coronavirus.”

But, Forbes’ Chase Peterson-Withorn and Madeline Berg reported this week that Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, inflated their wealth in documents they provided to the publication about Kylie’s personal wealth and her company’s revenue.

“It’s clear that Kylie’s camp has been lying,” Forbes reported.

Forbes said the Jenners have previously invited the publication into their homes and accountants’ offices, and provided Forbes with tax returns “that were likely forged.”

The magazine compared the Jenners’ maneuvers to those of Donald Trump, writing, “The unusual lengths to which the Jenners have been willing to go… reveals just how desperate some of the ultra-rich are to look even richer.”

Her wealth is likely closer to just under $900 million, according to Forbes’ estimate. The median household net worth in the United States is around $97,300.

