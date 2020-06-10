Socialite Life
Now Reading
Lizzo Is Not Here For Any of Your Body Shaming
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Lizzo Is Not Here For Any of Your Body Shaming

by
June 10, 2020
Lizzo 2019 BET Awards - Show
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lizzo is NOT having it! She has no time for body shamers.

The singer/rapper took to TikTok after noticing people would comment her name under videos of “big” girls and women in a way that was intended to insult them.

The fiery clip shows a montage of the singer exercising, trying on lingerie and showing off her curves in a swimsuit while offering some free advice to her haters in a pointed voiceover.

View this post on Instagram

Bad bitch… eats her rice AND her cabbage

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

“So I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years,” she said, “and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type. I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f–king business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job.”

The Grammy winner continued: “So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them — whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonalds or work out or not work out — how ’bout you look at your own f–king self and worry about your own goddamn body. Because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside, and a lot of y’all need to do a f–king cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day.”

@lizzo

if you’re not a fat shamer… keep scrolling… ok now that all the fat shamers are here 🧚🏾‍♀️✨

♬ Buttercup – Jack Stauber

Lizzo also posted a clip of a dad and his two sons reading a troll’s comment that his son needed to exercise or he’d be the next Lizzo.

See Also
Sam Heughan 72nd Writers Guild Awards - New York Ceremony - Inside
Sam Heughan Opens Up About the Six Years of Bullying on Online Harassment That He’s Endured

Instead of reading it as an insult, the dad begins cheering as the little boy jumps up shouting, “I’d love to be the next Lizzo! You can just kiss my ass!”

READ MORE: What the World Needs Now, Alex Trebek Reciting Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ Lyrics

Lizzo shared her reaction to the clip, grinning while watching it, and writing, “Oh u mean the next million dollar dealin, cover of Vogue havin, 3x GRAMMY award winning, icon, actress, activist, with a perfect ass?”

@lizzo

Oh u mean the next million dollar dealin, cover of Vogue havin, 3x Grammy award winning, icon, actress, activist, w a perfect ass?

♬ original sound – uploads_of_fun

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

WATCH: Poland Airs First-Ever Television Commercial With a Gay Couple [OMG BLOG]
Trump Floats Despicable Claim: 75-Year-Old Man Brutally Assaulted by Police Was ANTIFA ‘Set-Up’ Who ‘Fell Harder Than He Was Pushed’ [Towleroad]
Scott Disick Keeping His Family Close During Recovery [Evil Beet Gossip]
Jan-Michael Gambill Celebrated His 43th Shirtless and With a Cocktail [Kenneth in the 212]
This Month’s British Vogue Covers Are Very Moving [Go Fug Yourself]
Kate Beckinsale Consumes No Stimulants, No Caffeine & No Alcohol [Celebitchy]
RIP Kurt Thomas [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X