Lizzo is NOT having it! She has no time for body shamers.

The singer/rapper took to TikTok after noticing people would comment her name under videos of “big” girls and women in a way that was intended to insult them.

The fiery clip shows a montage of the singer exercising, trying on lingerie and showing off her curves in a swimsuit while offering some free advice to her haters in a pointed voiceover.

“So I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years,” she said, “and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type. I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f–king business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job.”

The Grammy winner continued: “So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them — whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonalds or work out or not work out — how ’bout you look at your own f–king self and worry about your own goddamn body. Because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside, and a lot of y’all need to do a f–king cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day.”

@lizzo if you’re not a fat shamer… keep scrolling… ok now that all the fat shamers are here 🧚🏾‍♀️✨ ♬ Buttercup – Jack Stauber

Lizzo also posted a clip of a dad and his two sons reading a troll’s comment that his son needed to exercise or he’d be the next Lizzo.

Instead of reading it as an insult, the dad begins cheering as the little boy jumps up shouting, “I’d love to be the next Lizzo! You can just kiss my ass!”

READ MORE: What the World Needs Now, Alex Trebek Reciting Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ Lyrics

Lizzo shared her reaction to the clip, grinning while watching it, and writing, “Oh u mean the next million dollar dealin, cover of Vogue havin, 3x GRAMMY award winning, icon, actress, activist, with a perfect ass?”

@lizzo Oh u mean the next million dollar dealin, cover of Vogue havin, 3x Grammy award winning, icon, actress, activist, w a perfect ass? ♬ original sound – uploads_of_fun

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS