Celebrity

Matt Damon and His Family Are Self-Quarantining in a Quaint Town in Ireland

By Miu von Furstenberg
Photo by Getty Images
0

Matt Damon has been living in South Dublin with his family since he traveled to Ireland to film Ridley Scott movie The Last Duel.

Filming stopped when the COVID-19 outbreak worsened but Damon chose to stay, to the delight of locals.

Damon and his wife, Luciana, along with their three children are currently self-isolating in a house in Dalkey, Ireland, a seaside hamlet southeast of Dublin with a population of 8,000.

Related
Celebrity

Beyoncé Partners With Twitter CEO for $6M Donation in Coronavirus Relief to Communities of Color

Celebrity

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Launch Quarantine Wine for Charity

While Damon’s presence in the town has become a welcome, if not undeniably unusual, reality for the residents, the question of why is family chose Dalkey to hunker down has left fans puzzled.

According to reports, locals have taken to playfully referring to the actor as Matt O’Damon, and he’s lived a remarkably low-key life in the town, where — due to Ireland’s specific social distancing mandates — residents are required to remain within two kilometers of their houses.

Damon has been going about his business like any other person in the village, while still obliging those who ask to snap a photo. Before the quarantine, which also led the temporary closure of most bars and non-essential businesses, he’d drop in for a pint or a meal.

Related
Celebrity

Blue Ivy Carter Demonstrates the Importance of Washing Your Hands in the Coronavirus Era — WATCH

Celebrity

Matthew McConaughey’s Alter Ego Bobby Bandito Teaches Us How to Make a DIY Face Mask

From Our Partners

★ LISTEN to THIS: Missy Elliott Drops “Cool Off” [OMG BLOG]

★ Eight of 10 Most Challenged Books in 2019 Were LGBT-Related, Including Parody of Pence’s Gay Bunny [Towleroad]

Giuliana Rancic launching Home Line with HSN [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Happy Birthday, Prince Louis! [Go Fug Yourself]

Related
Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez Reunites With Diddy in Easter Sunday Dance-A-Thon

Celebrity

What The World Needs Now Is Idris Elba Reading This Poem – WATCH

Jennifer Lopez Calls Her Pink Diamond Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck “Whatever” [Celebitchy]

Joshua Jackson’s Hot Dad Is the Secret Breakout Star Of Little Fires Everywhere [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Fleshback: Even Minor Lee Majors Is Major [Boy Culture]

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Ansel Elgort Posts Thirst Trap Photo For Charity

Val Kilmer Dishes on Angelina Jolie Romance and Talks Cancer…

Stanley Tucci Teaching the World How to Make a Negroni Is…

Follow Us @socialitelife

X