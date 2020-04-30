Oops, She Did it Again? Britney Spears Burned Down Her Gym

In her latest Instagram post, Britney Spears explained that she’s taken her sweat sessions outside because she has to — she accidentally burnt down her at-home gym and has no other choice.

In her video post, Spears explained that she had two candles in her gym and that it burned down.

“I haven’t been in here for, like, six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately. I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down,” she said in the clip, which also includes her going through her at-home exercise regime. For anyone wondering, all that’s left is two pieces of equipment and a wall of mirrors.

She enjoys the outdoor workouts anyway, so it wasn’t big deal for her to have to workout outside.

“It was an accident ….but yes …. I burnt it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt,” she wrote, adding a slew of emoji for emphasis.

“Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways!!!!”

In her other posts, Spears let her followers know that she was missing her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and that she had visited her home state of Louisiana before lockdown.

It seems that working out has been a source of strength for the singer, who said in a separate post that she had been in quarantine in her home in Louisiana for a few weeks.

She wrote in the post: “Basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime!!!! I have actually lost weight from missing him …. now none of my pants or shorts fit!!!!! Guess that’s what missing someone can do …. who else is experiencing this ????!”

