Prosecutors are urging a judge to accept deals that would have Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli serve time in jail for their involvement in the college admissions scandal.
The actress would serve two months in jail while her designer husband would serve five months.
The pair pleaded guilty in May to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither girl was a rower.
At the time of their pleas, a judge neither accepted nor rejected the deals that included the prison time.
The couple are due to be sentenced on Friday. Each pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, admitting that they had hired consultant William “Rick” Singer and paid $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to the school as fake crew recruits.
READ MORE: Check Out More Lori Loughlin News
The prosecution argued that the agreed sentences are consistent with those given to other defendants in the sprawling case, and reflect the seriousness of the offense.
“The crime Giannulli and Loughlin committed was serious,” the prosecutors argued. “Over the course of two years, they engaged twice in Singer’s fraudulent scheme. They involved both their daughters in the fraud, directing them to pose in staged photographs for use in fake athletic profiles and instructing one daughter how to conceal the scheme from her high school counselor.”
THE LATEST
- Prosecutors Recommend Lori Loughlin Spend 2 Months in Prison for College Admissions Scandal
- Brad Pitt to Join Jennifer Aniston Reunite for ‘Fast Times’ Event
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show Fires Three Top Producers, Ellen Apologizes, Promotes tWitch to Co-Executive Producer
- Michelle Obama’s 2020 Democratic National Convention Speech in Full
- Ryan Reynolds Just Made a Buttload of Money With Aviation Gin Sale
- Constantine Maroulis Confirms He Hooked Up With Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps and Tinsley Mortimer
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Megan Fox‘s new BF, Machine Gun Kelly, reads thirst tweets about him. WATCH! [OMG BLOG]
★ Rush Limbaugh remains awful, repeats crude sexist smear of Kamala Harris. [Towleroad]
★ David Blaine to attempt flying across the Hudson River with balloons. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Cardi B interviews Joe Biden, shares her long list of expectations. [Curt and Frank]
★ Akshaya Kubiak, aka Ash Armand on the Showtime series Gigolos, was charged last month with beating his girlfriend to death. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ A look at new next Princess Diana, Elizabeth Debicki‘s red carpet looks. They’re exquisite. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Tom Sykes was told about “Prince William having an affair” by a daughter of an earl. [Celebitchy]
★ Melania Trump does NOT want Donald to hold her hand. [Boy Culture]