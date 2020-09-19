+26 View Gallery

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87 — Hollywood Pays Tribute

U.S. President Bill Clinton (L) laughs as newly confirmed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (R) stepped up the microphone to speak to the press in ceremonies in the Rose Garden at the White House 03 August 1993. Ginsburg was confirmed by the Senate by a vote of 96-3. (Photo credit should read J. DAVID AKE/AFP via Getty Images)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the 2020 DVF Awards on February 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer; Henrietta Fore, director of the U.S. Mint; and Frank Jones, president of the Supreme Court Historical Society hold a ceremony to unveil the Chief Justice John Marshall Silver Dollar, May 4, 2005 at the Supreme Court Upper Great Hall in Washington, DC. The new silver dollar commemorates the 250th anniversary of Marshall's birthday, Sept. 24, 1755, and it is the first coin produced by the U.S. Mint honoring a Supreme Court Justice. Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, U.S. President Bill Clinton's first Supreme Court nominee, displays 20 July 1993 a book titled "My Grandma is Very Special", which was written by Paul Spera, her grandson. Ginsburg spoke about the book during her first day of confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C. (Photo credit should read JENNIFER LAW/AFP via Getty Images)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a discussion at the Georgetown University Law Center on February 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Justice Ginsburg and U.S. Appeals Court Judge McKeown discussed the 19th Amendment which guaranteed women the right to vote which was passed 100 years ago. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks onstage at the Fourth Annual Berggruen Prize Gala celebrating 2019 Laureate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg In New York City on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Berggruen Institute )

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg delivers remarks at the Georgetown Law Center on September 12, 2019, in Washington, DC. Ginsburg, 86, spoke to over 300 attendees about the Supreme Court's previous term. US President Bill Clinton (L) walks with Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the way to a press conference at the White House on June 14, 1993. - Clinton announced the selection of Judge Ginsburg to succeed Judge Byron White as US Supreme Court Justice. (Photo by David AKE / AFP)

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg (R) holds a picture of her granddaughter with U.S. First Lady Hillary Clinton in a New York City school as U.S. President Bill Clinton looks on at the White House 14 June. If Ginsburg is confirmed by the Senate, she would take the seat of retiring Justice Byron White. (Photo credit should read PAUL J. U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (L) participates in a discussion at Georgetown University Law Center July 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Georgetown University Law Center's Supreme Court Institute held a discussion on "U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Legacy of Gender Equality in Life and Law." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg on December 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Getty Images)

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses for the official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on November 30, 2018. United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses for the court's official portrait in the East Conference Room at the Supreme Court building November 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. Earlier this month, Chief Justice Roberts publicly defended the independence and integrity of the federal judiciary against President Trump after he called a judge who had ruled against his administration's asylum policy "an Obama judge." "We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges," Roberts said in a statement. "What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them. That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for. Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Getty Images)

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks after receiving the American Law Institute's Henry J. Friendly Medal in Washington, DC, on May 14, 2018. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg on April 10, 2018 in New York City. Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends the Cinema Cafe with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Nina Totenberg during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Filmmaker Lodge on January 21, 2018 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Getty Images)

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks to first year Georgetown University law students in Washington, DC on September 20, 2017. Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

US Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sits for an official photo with other members of the US Supreme Court in the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, June 1, 2017. Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, April 27, 2017. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. US President Barack Obama is greeted by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as Obama arrives to deliver his State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 12, 2016. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg on April 17, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Getty Images)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in an annual Women's History Month reception hosted by Pelosi in the U.S. capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. This year's event honored the women Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court: Associate Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)

President Barack Obama embraces Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as Justices Anthony M. Kennedy (L), Stephen G. Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor look on prior to the State of the Union address on January 20, 2015 in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Obama was expected to lay out a broad agenda to address income inequality, making it easier for Americans to afford college education, and child care. (Photo by Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg on October 26, 2010 in Long Beach, California. U.S. President Barack Obama hosts a receptioin for new Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor in the East Room of the White House August 12, 2009 in Washington, DC. The first Hispanic and the third woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court, Sotomayor will begin to hear oral arguments with the other justices in September. (Photo by Getty Images)

Associate Justice's of the U.S Supreme Court, Justice David H. Souter (L), Clarence Thomas (2nd-L), Ruth Bader Ginsburg (2nd-R) and Stephen G. Breyer (R) attend the swearing in ceremony for Samual Alitod in the East Room at the White House February 1, 2006 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Senate voted in favor of Alito 58-42, mostly along party lines, on January 31. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives for services for former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist at the Supreme Court September 6, 2005 in Washington, DC. The casket with the remains of Rehnquist, the nation's 16th chief justice, will lie in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court where he sat for more than thirty years. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of “complications from metastatic pancreas cancer,” the Supreme Court announced on Friday night (September 18, 2020).

The longtime justice, liberal stalwart, and feminist icon was 87 years old. She reportedly died surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., and will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.

She was remembered by many political figures (which you can read here), and was remembered by Hollywood. Read some of those tributes below.

Kerry Washington

Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight.

— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 19, 2020

Viola Davis

No 2020!!! No! No! Not now! Not this WOMAN!!! Please work your supreme magic, brilliant mind, and courage from Heaven!! Help us down here! Thank you for your service Queen!! Rest in glorious peace 💔💔💔

— Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 19, 2020

Janet Mock

Rest in power to a feminist icon and American hero! Thank you Ruth Bader Ginsburg for your service, for working well BEYOND retirement until the very end because our country needed you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

— Janet Mock (@janetmock) September 18, 2020

Bette Midler

My friends, the great “Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the US Supreme Court and its most determined advocate for gender equality, has died at the age of 87. She had endured multiple bouts of cancer before succumbing to the disease.” There are no words.

— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 19, 2020

Barbra Streisand

Just heard the worst news… so sad! Ruth Bader Ginsburg you will live in history forever. May you rest in peace. 😢🙏😢

— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 19, 2020

Sarah Silverman

RIP RBG. Gutted. Sad.

Grateful for all she did. And very very scared.

RIP RBG. Gutted. Sad.

— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 18, 2020

Dan Rather

Please let’s save the politics for another day. The rank hypocrisy, outrage, and vote counting. Justice Ginsburg was a towering figure, a fighter. Time and time again she beat the odds. She wouldn’t want anyone to give up or be deterred from fighting for the dreams she embodied.

— Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 19, 2020

Mandy Patinkin

Our friend Pamela just told us that “According to Jewish tradition, a person who dies on Rosh Hashanah, which began tonight, is a tzaddik, a person of great righteousness.” We found that very comforting. So strange to be eating these apples and honey with this sadness.

— Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) September 19, 2020

Jennifer Lopez

I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a true champion of gender equality and was a strong woman for me and all the little girls of the world to look up to.

— jlo (@JLo) September 19, 2020

Patton Oswalt

Everyone freak out tonight. Everyone get to work tomorrow. Okay?

(fuck)

RBG

Everyone freak out tonight. Everyone get to work tomorrow. Okay?



(fuck)#RBG — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 18, 2020

Robert Downey Jr.

“Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” RIP, RBG

— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 19, 2020

Billie Jean King

“So that’s the dissenter’s hope: that they are writing not for today but for tomorrow.”

My Shero, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died.

To pay tribute, those who believe in equality & freedom must fight for the ideals she championed.

For her.

For us.

For generations to follow.

“So that’s the dissenter’s hope: that they are writing not for today but for tomorrow.”



My Shero, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died.



To pay tribute, those who believe in equality & freedom must fight for the ideals she championed.



For her.



For us.



— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 19, 2020

Octavia Spencer

My deepest condolences to Justice Ginsberg’s loved ones. The nation mourns this loss quite deeply. #YouWereTheFairestOfThemAll

— octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) September 19, 2020

Mindy Kaling

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world.

— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 19, 2020

Yvette Nicole Brown

I am crying. This one hurts so bad. She was good woman. A principled woman. She fought for the citizens of this country and for equality and equity for us all.

She was our shield.

She believed in us.

Please #Vote in honor of her.

Please. Please.

RIPRBG 💔

I am crying. This one hurts so bad. She was good woman. A principled woman. She fought for the citizens of this country and for equality and equity for us all.



She was our shield.

She believed in us.



Please #Vote in honor of her.

— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 19, 2020

Megan Rapinoe

This is devastating, an incalculable loss. We owe so much to RBG. Rest in Power Ruth Bader Ginsburg. #RIPRBG

— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) September 19, 2020

Stevie Nicks

“RBG – She was my hero. She fought for me and all women. I feel today very much like I felt on the night my own mother died. I feel like someone punched me in the stomach. My tears have not stopped since a friend tip toed into my room and said ‘Stevie, Ruth died’. (No need for a last name…)

It is my great regret that I did not make the effort to go and try to meet her. As with all legends, you think they will live forever, so you will get there in time.

I did not get to meet her. I did not get to stand in her grace. What a loss… She was a political rockstar.

As a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, the first female to be inducted twice, compared to 22 men having been inducted twice, I, Stevie Nicks, induct Ruth Bader Ginsburg into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame of Life.

She was our girl, our champion, our finest example. She was Ruth.”

Katy Perry

#RIPRBG 💔

Oprah Winfrey

We just bowed in prayer at our house for her Full and filled life and legacy, resting in peace and power.

— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 19, 2020

Mariah Carey

Thank you for a lifetime of service. Thank you for changing history. We will never let it be undone. RIP RBG.

— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 18, 2020

Mandy Moore

Thank you, RBG for devoting your life, love and legacy to the rule of law. What a trailblazer in every way. What an immeasurable loss in every way. We will honor you by voting to protect all that you stood for. #rbg #heartbroken

— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) September 19, 2020

Brie Larson

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”

Thank you, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We’ll keep pushing our way into all the places we’ve yet to be invited.

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”



— Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 19, 2020

Jamie Lee Curtis

Thank you for your leadership and service to us all. We are in your debt and we will continue to fight with all our power.

Rest in your great power.

Thank you for your leadership and service to us all. We are in your debt and we will continue to fight with all our power.

— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 18, 2020

Chris Evans

One of one.

💙

John Cusack

RIP justice Ginsberg

If you didn’t recognize the existential stakes of this election now – your listening to the music on deck of titanic

This is last straw –

Vote out gop

RIP justice Ginsberg

If you didn’t recognize the existential stakes of this election now – your listening to the music on deck of titanic

This is last straw –

— John Cusack (@johncusack) September 18, 2020

Holland Taylor

Now there’s a real reason to burst into tears.

— Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) September 18, 2020

Chasten Buttigieg

Staring at this wedding ring.

Thinking of what SCOTUS means to our lives. Our families. Our marriages. Our rights.

I need you to vote.

We all need you to vote.

Staring at this wedding ring.

Thinking of what SCOTUS means to our lives. Our families. Our marriages. Our rights.

I need you to vote.

— Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) September 18, 2020

Josh Gad

Right now. Right now. This is the moment you register. You donate. You vote. Right fucking now.

— Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 19, 2020

Alyssa Milano

She was my hero. I never got to meet her.

But I loved her and the way she moved through this world with such strength and grace and conviction.

Rest In Peace, Ruth Bader Ginsberg. #RIPRBG

She was my hero. I never got to meet her.



But I loved her and the way she moved through this world with such strength and grace and conviction.



— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 19, 2020

Rob Reiner

Today couldn’t be sadder. A brilliant Jurist, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is gone. We must fight not to allow an Impeached Criminal to take her seat.

— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 18, 2020

Billy Eichner

No one fought harder. We must continue in her footsteps. She refused to rest up until the bitter end. Neither should we. RIP the great, great, GREAT RBG.

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 18, 2020

Rosanna Arquette

God this is really heartbreaking for America rest in power Ruth Bader Ginsberg

— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) September 18, 2020

Laverne Cox

Thank you #RBG. Your work and life made so much possible for all of us. #ripRBG

— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) September 19, 2020

Cyndi Lauper

Oh so sad Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away this evening so sad. She did so much for us. She will be so so missed❤️

— Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) September 18, 2020