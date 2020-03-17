Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million to Food Banks In Response to Coronavirus

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated a total of $1 million to non-profit hunger relief organizations Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Older adults and low-income families have been “brutally impacted” by Covid-19, they noted in statements posted to their respective social media accounts.

Reynolds, 43, is Canadian, while his wife Lively, 32, is American.

Husband and wife made the announcement over social media, with Reynolds writing on Twitter: “I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole.”

I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole. If you can help, visit, https://t.co/gDZHbYYurJ and/or https://t.co/2fserjQQQs pic.twitter.com/4rb4WpoDKo — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 16, 2020

The Deadpool actor encouraged his followers to help if they can, writing: “Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA. If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

“Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy,” he continued. “Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

Reynold ended his post in a typical humorous fashion, jokingly listing Hugh Jackman’s phone number. Reynolds and Jackman have played up a long-running fake feud with each other.

Meanwhile, Lively posted her own message on Instagram, writing: “Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up – shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children. We can all do something for one another, even if that’s simply staying home.”

The Gossip Girl star managed to squeeze in a dig directed at her funnyman husband. “Now can someone please tell Ryan that ’emotional distancing’ from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him.”

In September, Lively and Reynolds donated $2 million to NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.

