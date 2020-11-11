Say hello to the Gossip Girl reboot cast photo

Is the Upper East Side ready for this? Evan Mock, Emily Alyn Lind, Thomas Doherty, Eli Brown, Jordan Alexander, Zion Moreno, Savannah Lee Smith are seen at the film set of the HBO Max Gossip Girl TV Series on November 10, 2020, in New York City.

The original series aired from 2007 to 2012 on the CW and made stars of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick, and Chace Crawford.

Of the reboot, Showrunner Joshua Safran, who also executive produced and wrote on the original series, has revealed that the modernized version of the show will have much more “queer content” than the original, and more diversity among its lead characters.