In today’s Quickies, is Tom Hardy the next James Bond, how to stream Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Cardi B talks Offset, Peacock coming to Roku, Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez wants Facebook to do better, and more.
See Original | Powered by elink
- Teddi Mellencamp RHOBH Rumors, Gabrielle Union Leads All-Black Friends Table Read Emmys Viewership Sinks, Leah McSweeney Gets a Nose Job, and More
- Zach Braff Blasts the Emmys for Excluding Nick Cordero, Sam Lloyd in Memoriam
- Lady Gaga Talks Mental Health Struggles, Past Suicidal Thoughts, and Hating Being Famous
- Ellen DeGeneres Opens Season 18 With an Apology — WATCH
- Schitt’s Creek, Watchmen, Succession, and Zendaya Win Big at 2020 Emmys
- Male Model Monday: Charlie Matthews, Danny Williams, Tucker Des Lauriers & More
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Have you been introduced to the world of BTS sexy fanfiction? Here you go! [OMG BLOG]
★ Katharine McPhee called out for donating to Republicans while courting a gay fanbase. [Towleroad]
★ Will there be a Schitt’s Creek movie? [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Actor François Arnaud comes out as bisexual. [Curt and Frank]
★ Novak Djokovic won the Italian Open for the 5th time on Sunday beating Diego Schwartzman. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Obviously we need to talk about Jeremy Strong and his Emmy’s look! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Kim Cattrall is “happily child-free” and living in Vancouver with her boyfriend. [Celebitchy]
★ Take a lick of Cazwell‘s sticky and sweet “Ice Cream Truck.” [Boy Culture]