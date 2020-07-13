Socialite Life
Now Reading
Tom Holland Show Off New Jacked Body, Miles Legend’s Poop, Ghislaine Maxwell, Nicole Thea, Tina Turner, Villa Blanca and More Quickies
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Tom Holland Show Off New Jacked Body, Miles Legend’s Poop, Ghislaine Maxwell, Nicole Thea, Tina Turner, Villa Blanca and More Quickies

by
July 13, 2020
Tom Holland UK Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's "Onward"
Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Tom Holland has revealed his latest body transformation for the long-awaited Uncharted movie. The young actor credits his new body to working with co-star Mark Wahlberg.

The movie, which is based on the successful video game franchise of the same name, has been in development hell for a number of years and originally had Wahlberg in the lead role.

However, Holland is now taking the lead, playing Nathan Drake, while Wahlberg takes on the mentor role as Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

Tom Holland posted images of his muscular body transformation on his Instagram story, teasing that he’s stepping up his game because of Mark Wahlberg.

Tom Holland Jacked Up Body

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Their Reactions to Son Mile’s Poop Gift

Paul Smith Honors John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the Paul Smith Honors John Legend dinner on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Paul Smith)

Chrissy Teigen loves sharing stories about their kids on Twitter, and her husband John Legend doesn’t mind sharing them either.

We are just happy that with this latest share about their son Miles‘ “poop log gift,” they did not post any accompanying photos.

Nicole Thea, a popular YouTube star who was about eight months pregnant, died Saturday at age 24, her family confirmed. Her unborn son also died, the family said. (The Root)

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite criminally charged with facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls, is asking for bail of $5 million and contends that her prosecution is barred by a non-prosecution deal that the now-dead Epstein signed with federal authorities years ago. (Celebitchy)

The Spice Girls – all five of them – had a reunion amid the Coronavirus pandemic but they kept it safe with social distancing! (Just Jared)

■ Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump confirmed that Villa Blanca will not reopen after closing temporarily in March. (Reality Tea)

■ YouTube personality Joey Graceffa and boyfriend Daniel Preda announce they broke up during COVID isolation: WATCH! (Towleroad)

■ Happy birthday, Legally Blonde! (Go Fug Yourself)

■ Anyone looking for a COVID-19 plush today? Here you go! (OMG BLOG)

■ Singer Troye Sivan teases new single, “Easy.” (Curt and Frank)

See Also
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef at the MOCA Gala 2017 Honoring Jeff Koons
Ricky Martin’s Throwing a Four Day Wedding Celebration

Reese Witherspoon sure knows how to embarrass her son.

■ The Lucifer Season 5 trailer has arrived!

■ Get your “clean wine” on with Cameron Diaz!

View this post on Instagram

Introducing @avaline! 🌟 It all started two years ago on a beautiful Los Angeles afternoon in the backyard with @katherinepower. We realized that we knew the contents of everything that went onto and into our bodies—why not wine? Our journey to answer that question led us to create @avaline, a range of clean wines. I’ve always believed that the key to wellness is balance. ⚖️ Creating a clean wine that is full of natural goodness and free from dozens of unwanted and undisclosed extras helps me find that balance when I’m enjoying a glass of wine. It’s wine at its purest, created for those who embrace the pleasure of a whole life and a relaxed approach to wellbeing. 🍷✨ Link in bio. Cheers to that! CD #avaline

A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on

■ “New” music from Tina Turner is coming our way!

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Well, hello! Pro tennis player Milos Drakulic is naked! [OMG BLOG]

★ After calling in to Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show on Thursday night, President Donald Trump said doctors were “very surprised” when he recently passed a cognitive test. [Towleroad]

★ Take a look inside Natasha Bedingfield‘s $2.25 million home. It could be yours! [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ That time Virginia Wade dethroned Chris Evert at Wimbledon. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ 30 Years Ago Today, Princess Diana Got Gussied Up For the Premiere of….Back to the Future III, because a premiere is a premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Times are tough for everyone. Robert DeNiro cut his ex-wife’s AmEx allowance from $100K to $50K a month. [Celebitchy]

Roger models some briefs for Walking Jack undies. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X