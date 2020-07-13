Tom Holland has revealed his latest body transformation for the long-awaited Uncharted movie. The young actor credits his new body to working with co-star Mark Wahlberg.

The movie, which is based on the successful video game franchise of the same name, has been in development hell for a number of years and originally had Wahlberg in the lead role.

However, Holland is now taking the lead, playing Nathan Drake, while Wahlberg takes on the mentor role as Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

Tom Holland posted images of his muscular body transformation on his Instagram story, teasing that he’s stepping up his game because of Mark Wahlberg.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Their Reactions to Son Mile’s Poop Gift

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the Paul Smith Honors John Legend dinner on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Paul Smith)

Chrissy Teigen loves sharing stories about their kids on Twitter, and her husband John Legend doesn’t mind sharing them either.

We are just happy that with this latest share about their son Miles‘ “poop log gift,” they did not post any accompanying photos.

he also took a poop log straight out of his butt and put it onto the coffee table yesterday. John can confirm!!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2020

facts. all facts. — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 12, 2020

i also picked it up with my bare hand and took it to the toilet because i give up — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 12, 2020

u really did and it was really something — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2020

we did not. we didn't want to embarrass him so I only decided to tell 13 million people — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2020

■ Nicole Thea, a popular YouTube star who was about eight months pregnant, died Saturday at age 24, her family confirmed. Her unborn son also died, the family said. (The Root)

■ Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite criminally charged with facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls, is asking for bail of $5 million and contends that her prosecution is barred by a non-prosecution deal that the now-dead Epstein signed with federal authorities years ago. (Celebitchy)

■ The Spice Girls – all five of them – had a reunion amid the Coronavirus pandemic but they kept it safe with social distancing! (Just Jared)

■ Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump confirmed that Villa Blanca will not reopen after closing temporarily in March. (Reality Tea)

■ YouTube personality Joey Graceffa and boyfriend Daniel Preda announce they broke up during COVID isolation: WATCH! (Towleroad)

■ Happy birthday, Legally Blonde! (Go Fug Yourself)

■ Anyone looking for a COVID-19 plush today? Here you go! (OMG BLOG)

■ Singer Troye Sivan teases new single, “Easy.” (Curt and Frank)

■ Reese Witherspoon sure knows how to embarrass her son.

■ The Lucifer Season 5 trailer has arrived!

■ Get your “clean wine” on with Cameron Diaz!

■ “New” music from Tina Turner is coming our way!

Can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with @LoveTinaTurner this Friday! ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all time favorite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist! Can’t wait for you all to hear it🎶 pic.twitter.com/q4kroHm1H9 — Kygo (@KygoMusic) July 13, 2020

