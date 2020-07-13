Tom Holland has revealed his latest body transformation for the long-awaited Uncharted movie. The young actor credits his new body to working with co-star Mark Wahlberg.
The movie, which is based on the successful video game franchise of the same name, has been in development hell for a number of years and originally had Wahlberg in the lead role.
However, Holland is now taking the lead, playing Nathan Drake, while Wahlberg takes on the mentor role as Victor “Sully” Sullivan.
Tom Holland posted images of his muscular body transformation on his Instagram story, teasing that he’s stepping up his game because of Mark Wahlberg.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Their Reactions to Son Mile’s Poop Gift
Chrissy Teigen loves sharing stories about their kids on Twitter, and her husband John Legend doesn’t mind sharing them either.
We are just happy that with this latest share about their son Miles‘ “poop log gift,” they did not post any accompanying photos.
■ Nicole Thea, a popular YouTube star who was about eight months pregnant, died Saturday at age 24, her family confirmed. Her unborn son also died, the family said. (The Root)
■ Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite criminally charged with facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls, is asking for bail of $5 million and contends that her prosecution is barred by a non-prosecution deal that the now-dead Epstein signed with federal authorities years ago. (Celebitchy)
■ The Spice Girls – all five of them – had a reunion amid the Coronavirus pandemic but they kept it safe with social distancing! (Just Jared)
■ Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump confirmed that Villa Blanca will not reopen after closing temporarily in March. (Reality Tea)
■ YouTube personality Joey Graceffa and boyfriend Daniel Preda announce they broke up during COVID isolation: WATCH! (Towleroad)
■ Happy birthday, Legally Blonde! (Go Fug Yourself)
■ Anyone looking for a COVID-19 plush today? Here you go! (OMG BLOG)
■ Singer Troye Sivan teases new single, “Easy.” (Curt and Frank)
■ Reese Witherspoon sure knows how to embarrass her son.
■ The Lucifer Season 5 trailer has arrived!
■ Get your “clean wine” on with Cameron Diaz!
■ “New” music from Tina Turner is coming our way!
THE LATEST
- Tom Holland Show Off New Jacked Body, Miles Legend’s Poop, Ghislaine Maxwell, Nicole Thea, Tina Turner, Villa Blanca and More Quickies
- Johnny Depp Tells Court Amber Heard Attacked Him the Night He Learned He Lost $650 Million
- Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead, Body Found at Lake Piru
- Say Hello to Curt and Frank!
- Photo Sent By Naya Rivera Just Before She Went Missing May Help in Search
- Benjamin Keough, Elvis’ Grandson, Son of Lisa Marie Presley, Dead at 27
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Well, hello! Pro tennis player Milos Drakulic is naked! [OMG BLOG]
★ After calling in to Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show on Thursday night, President Donald Trump said doctors were “very surprised” when he recently passed a cognitive test. [Towleroad]
★ Take a look inside Natasha Bedingfield‘s $2.25 million home. It could be yours! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ That time Virginia Wade dethroned Chris Evert at Wimbledon. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ 30 Years Ago Today, Princess Diana Got Gussied Up For the Premiere of….Back to the Future III, because a premiere is a premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Times are tough for everyone. Robert DeNiro cut his ex-wife’s AmEx allowance from $100K to $50K a month. [Celebitchy]
★ Roger models some briefs for Walking Jack undies. [Boy Culture]