World of Wonder Encourages You to “Stay the F***Home” with Shows from Your Favorite Queens

Have you got the quarantine blues? Well, the folks at WOW Presents Plus has the cure for what ails you with new content from some of your favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race queens, including Alyssa Edwards, Trixie and Katya, Raja and Raven, Vanjie, The Vivienne and Baga Chipz.

As part of their new “Stay the F*** at Home” series, the streaming service is delivering sickening new content every weekday for the whole month of April, featuring all-new episodes of hit and returning series plus gag-worthy podcasts all done from the safety of the queens’ own homes.

The new slate of programming launches on Monday, March 30th with the premiere of “Trixie & Katya Save the World,” and exclusive new content will be available every weekday and select Saturdays for the whole month of April. The daily schedule is as follows:



MONDAYS

Trixie & Katya Save The World: The hosts of the hilarious web series“UNHhhh” answer questions submitted by fans using the hashtag #WOWHelpMe via social media. From how to not burn your toast to what to binge while you’re stuck at home, Trixie and Katya plan to save the world one question at a time.

TUESDAYS

Transformations with James St James: James St. James hosts an at-home edition of Transformations. Watch as James challenges makeup artists from around the globe to complete their signature look in 15 minutes. Can these makeup gurus handle the pressure?

WEDNESDAYS

Headlines with Alyssa Edwards: There’s nothing fake about this news. Just the facts, as Alyssa Edwards walks us through top news stories of the week, current events, and the upcoming election.

THURSDAYS

Trump Learns Things: Drag Race UK champion The Vivienne revives her spot-on impersonation of Donald Trump – and this time he’s learning a few things. From how to wash your hands to how to speak English, this educational series will not disappoint.

FRIDAYS

Fashion Photo RuView with Raja & Raven: Raja and Raven are back and are ready to TOOT or BOOT some of herstory’s most famous looks as well as some of your favorite quarantined Queens. Join these two RuPaul’s Drag Race alums as they critique vintage red carpet photos from decades past as well as all the fashionable looks RDR Queens are rocking while at home.

SATURDAYS

DragCon Live!: Social distancing won’t keep us apart. Join celebrity guest hosts and some of your favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race Queens as they bring the fiercest DragCon programming into the comfort of your own home. Comedy Queens, Music Mavens, and many more panels will be featured as well as performances from some of your favorite Main Stage artists. You don’t want to miss this!

Podcasts:

UNHhhh: Welcome to UNHhhh, the podcast where they talk about whatever they want – cuz it’s their podcast, and not yours!

Alyssa’s Secret: The hit series starring Alyssa Edwards is now a podcast. Listen to each episode as she spills the T on an array of topics.

Baga and Viv Podcast: From across the pond comes royalty, in this all-new podcast featuring Baga Chipz and The Vivienne.

Vanjie Podcast: The one and only Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo chats about life at home with her co-host and cat, Thackery Binx.

Bored no more! All of this fierce and fabulous content will be available for streaming exclusively on WOW Presents Plus. Let the queens keep you company and keep you laughing while you’re cooped up at home. Don’t miss a minute, sign up HERE.

