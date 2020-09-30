Fresh off of her Emmy win for Euphoria, Zendaya is set to board a new biopic for A24, which also produces Euphoria. The actress will be playing Ronnie Spector, the lead singer for The Ronettes, whose big hits were “Be My Baby” and “The Best Part of Breakin’ Up.”
Deadline reports that Spector personally chose Zendaya to portray her. The film will be based on Spector’s memoir, Be My Baby, written with Vince Waldron.
According to Variety, the biopic will focus on Spector’s early career, especially on the time in which The Ronettes were formed and their subsequent signing to Phil Spector‘s Phillies Records.
The film will also touch upon Ronnie’s marriage and divorce from Phil Spector and her battle with Spector to regain the rights to her music.
Ronnie’s autobiography, Be My Baby, documents the abuse the singer faced at the hands of ex-husband Spector, who she divorced in 1974.
Ronnie wrote that she was kept a virtual prisoner by Phil, who later was convicted of second-degree murder in 2008 in the death of actress Lana Clarkson.
The project will be produced by Marc Platt, who is currently producing The Little Mermaid, Dear Evan Hansen, and Wicked film adaptions. No other casting announcements have been made yet, but it should be fascinating to see who lands the Phil Spector role.
With Zendaya coming off her Emmy win and becoming the youngest person ever to win an Emmy for lead actress in a drama, this project has instantly become a huge deal.
Next, we will be seeing Zendaya in Denis Villeneuve‘s upcoming big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel Dune as Chani.
The actress recently wrapped up filming a movie alongside John David Washington shot entirely in quarantine called Malcolm & Marie, acquired by Netflix for $30 million.
- Zendaya Set to Star As Ronnie Spector in Upcoming Biopic
- Taylor Swift’s Fans Epically Troll Jake Gyllenhaal’s Instagram With ‘All Too Well’ Lyrics
- Everything Coming to and Leaving Netflix in October 2020
- Carole Baskin DWTS Journey Ends, Chrissy Teigen Health Update, Saved by the Bell Premiere Date, and More
- The Crown Season 4 First Look: Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana
- Naya Rivera’s Sister, Nickayla Rivera, Breaks Her Silence After Report She Moved in With Ryan Dorsey
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Are you following Satan‘s Instagram account? You should be! [OMG BLOG]
★ Man jumps in ocean with large shark, regrets it immediately: WATCH. [Towleroad]
★ Pierce Brosnan selling James Bond-inspired Malibu house for $100 million. Check it out! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Eric Trump states he’s a member of the LGBT community. [Curt and Frank]
★ Tennis, anyone? [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Sophia Loren was a regular at the Dior front row back in the day. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Khloe Kardashian cosplays Beyonce through a combo of surgery and Photoshop. [Celebitchy]
★ Anne Winters is doing everything she can to get cast as Madonna in the forthcoming biopic. I’d hire her! [Boy Culture]
DISCLAIMER: We only feature things that we love. If you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.