Ariana Grande’s Positions Is Coming and More Quickies
Ariana Grande’s Positions Is Coming and More Quickies

by
October 18, 2020
Ariana Grande's Positions
Ariana Grande/Instagram

In today’s Quickies, Ariana Grande, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Zachary Ty Bryan, Saturday Night Live, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Ariana Grande has unveiled an official countdown that is likely leading to new music. On Saturday night (Oct. 17, 2020), just hours after posting a mysterious teaser typing the word “positions,” the singer updated the homepage of her website to count down to two dates — presumably the release dates for her new single and a full album.

According to Grande’s countdown, something is coming at midnight ET on Oct. 23, followed by a release at midnight ET on Oct. 30. Fans speculate that it will be the lead single and then her sixth album in its entirety.

In Other News

