Ben Affleck Still in Touch With Ex Jennifer Lopez, Thinks She’s a ‘Baller’

More than fifteen years after calling it quits on their relationship, Ben Affleck still has nothing but positive things to say about Jennifer Lopez.
The actor, who met the songstress in 2002, revealed just how proud he is of his ex during a recent interview with The New York Times.
“I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her,” he shared, adding that he was particularly impressed by the 50-year-old’s performance in her recent movie Hustlers and felt she should’ve gotten more recognition for the film at the 2020 Oscars.
“She should have been nominated. She’s the real thing. I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That’s fucking baller.”
Affleck and Lopez met on the set of Gigli, which was shot between December 2001 and March 2002. Affleck proposed with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring, but the couple went on to split in January 2004.
Back in 2016, Lopez, who is now engaged to retired Yankee Alex Rodriguez, talked about her relationship with Affleck, sounding rather wistful.
“I think different time different thing, who knows what could’ve happened,” Lopez told People when asked about her ill-fated relationship with Affleck. “But there was a genuine love there.”
