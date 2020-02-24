Ben Affleck Still in Touch With Ex Jennifer Lopez, Thinks She’s a ‘Baller’

More than fifteen years after calling it quits on their relationship, Ben Affleck still has nothing but positive things to say about Jennifer Lopez.

The actor, who met the songstress in 2002, revealed just how proud he is of his ex during a recent interview with The New York Times.

“I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her,” he shared, adding that he was particularly impressed by the 50-year-old’s performance in her recent movie Hustlers and felt she should’ve gotten more recognition for the film at the 2020 Oscars.

Jennifer Lopez (L) and boyfriend Ben Affleck (R) arrive at the premiere of Lopez’s new film “Maid in Manhattan” in New York 08 December 2002. (Photo by DOUG KANTER/AFP via Getty Images)

“She should have been nominated. She’s the real thing. I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That’s fucking baller.”

Affleck and Lopez met on the set of Gigli, which was shot between December 2001 and March 2002. Affleck proposed with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring, but the couple went on to split in January 2004.

Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere of Revolution Studios’ and Columbia Pictures’ film “Gigli” at the Mann National Theatre July 27, 2003 in Westwood, California. “Gigli” opens nationwide on August 1, 2003. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Back in 2016, Lopez, who is now engaged to retired Yankee Alex Rodriguez, talked about her relationship with Affleck, sounding rather wistful.

“I think different time different thing, who knows what could’ve happened,” Lopez told People when asked about her ill-fated relationship with Affleck. “But there was a genuine love there.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 75th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on March 23, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

