Courtney Stodden Calls Brian Austin Green a ‘Womanizer’

This is the story that you wouldn’t have expected would have lasted for more than a day, has now stretched into three weeks, thanks to Courtney Stodden.
If you recall, Courtney was spotted with Brian Austin Green getting some lunch a few weeks back. After that encounter, Stodden posted a video to her Instagram showing herself and Brian Austin Green in a hot tub.
That video popped up on Instagram just hours after Brian was photographed out with model Tina Louise.
Green was not pleased.
Green stated that he had just met Tina on the day that photos were first taken of them together. He revealed that he was “disappointed” by Courtney choosing to post the hot tub video, and insinuated that it was a calculated move because they had actually filmed it weeks earlier.
“The fact that she decided to post that the day that Tina and I had lunch, knowing that it would create problems for Tina and myself, having three kids, It kind of sucks,” Brian said to TMZ. “So it was a little disappointing. But I don’t want to bash Courtney because I don’t bash people at all. I think she’s a nice person, I just think she’s making some bad choices.”
Now almost a week later, Stodden felt she needed to share her views on all of this.
Courtney seemingly confirmed that there was nothing serious between the two, telling Fox News that they were simply having fun together, she did suggest that fun included getting physical with one another.
Courtney said that she ultimately blocked Brian’s number after “several other women who he was playing came forward to me,” adding, “I stand with them and I believe them.”
Calling him a “womanizer,” Stodden said that Brian wanted her “to remain his little secret,” which could be her way of explaining why he found her release of the hot tub video “disappointing.”
As for Green saying the hot tub video release “disappointing,” Stodden said that she was “stunned” by the comments. She add that “he looks a bit unhinged” in the TMZ video.
“The truth is that Brian is disappointed in himself,” Stodden alleges.
