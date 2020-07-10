Courtney Stodden Calls Brian Austin Green a ‘Womanizer’

This is the story that you wouldn’t have expected would have lasted for more than a day, has now stretched into three weeks, thanks to Courtney Stodden.

If you recall, Courtney was spotted with Brian Austin Green getting some lunch a few weeks back. After that encounter, Stodden posted a video to her Instagram showing herself and Brian Austin Green in a hot tub.

Courtney Stodden attends VH1’s 5th Annual Streamy Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday, September 17, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

That video popped up on Instagram just hours after Brian was photographed out with model Tina Louise.

Green was not pleased.

Green stated that he had just met Tina on the day that photos were first taken of them together. He revealed that he was “disappointed” by Courtney choosing to post the hot tub video, and insinuated that it was a calculated move because they had actually filmed it weeks earlier.

Courtney Stodden at PETA on June 7, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

“The fact that she decided to post that the day that Tina and I had lunch, knowing that it would create problems for Tina and myself, having three kids, It kind of sucks,” Brian said to TMZ. “So it was a little disappointing. But I don’t want to bash Courtney because I don’t bash people at all. I think she’s a nice person, I just think she’s making some bad choices.”

Now almost a week later, Stodden felt she needed to share her views on all of this.

Courtney Stodden at PETA’s 35th Anniversary Party at Hollywood Palladium on September 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Courtney seemingly confirmed that there was nothing serious between the two, telling Fox News that they were simply having fun together, she did suggest that fun included getting physical with one another.

Courtney said that she ultimately blocked Brian’s number after “several other women who he was playing came forward to me,” adding, “I stand with them and I believe them.”

Courtney Stodden attends the 4th annual Roger Neal Oscar Viewing Dinner Icon Awards and after party at Hollywood Palladium on February 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Calling him a “womanizer,” Stodden said that Brian wanted her “to remain his little secret,” which could be her way of explaining why he found her release of the hot tub video “disappointing.”

As for Green saying the hot tub video release “disappointing,” Stodden said that she was “stunned” by the comments. She add that “he looks a bit unhinged” in the TMZ video.

Courtney Stodden attends the world premiere of “UNITY” at the DGA Theater on June 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

“The truth is that Brian is disappointed in himself,” Stodden alleges.

