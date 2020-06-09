IRL Roundup: George Floyd’s Houston Funeral, Donald Trump’s Despicable Tweet and More

Welcome to our IRL (In Real Life) daily news roundup where we highlight the major new stories that we think you should be paying attention to and following.
Thousands Pay Tribute to George Floyd at Houston Funeral Service
A horse-drawn carriage will transport the remains of George Floyd to his gravesite Tuesday following a private funeral in Houston, the final episode in a series of memorials celebrating the life of a man whose death has shaken the world.
About 500 friends, family, political leaders and entertainers streamed into The Fountain of Praise church for what co-pastor Mia Wright called, “a homegoing celebration of brother George Floyd’s life.” Invited guests included Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Rep. Al Green and rap stars Paul Wall and Slim Thug.
“If he was told he would have to sacrifice his life to bring the world together, knowing him, I know he would have,” Floyd’s brother Rodney said before the service began.
More than 6,000 people lined up in blazing heat to pay their respects at Floyd’s viewing Monday. The funeral is being livestreamed from the church in Houston, Floyd’s hometown. Activist Al Sharpton anchors a lineup of speakers that includes civil rights leaders and family members.
Derek Chauvin’s Bail Set At $1.25M During First Court Appearance
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin appeared via video-conference for his first hearing in connection to the death last month of George Floyd.
Court records show a judge set Chauvin’s bail at $1.25 million without conditions or $1 million with conditions, including having no contact with Floyd’s family and agreeing not to leave the state.
Authorities charged Chauvin with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after video surfaced of him holding his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes May 25 during a call about a possible forgery in progress. A medical examiner’s reported showed Chauvin’s decision to keep pressing his knee to Floyd, despite pleas from both him and bystanders, helped cause his death.
Chauvin and three other police officers who responded to the call, Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thao, were fired amid nationwide uproar over the situation. Lane, Kueng and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
Demonstrators took a knee, held their fists in the air and chanted ‘No Justice! No Peace!’ as part of a rolling, global anti-racism movement.
The Donald Trump Tweet of the Day
You’ve got to be fucking kidding me?
- New Zealand appears to have completely eradicated the coronavirus — at least for now — after health officials said Monday the last known infected person had recovered. [The New York Times]
- A Virginia man arrested after driving his truck through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters is “an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology” according to Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor. [Towleroad]
- Adam Rapoport, after nearly 10 years at the editorial helm of Bon Appetit magazine, has resigned after controversy erupted over the editor-in-chief’s treatment of staff members of color and his insensitivity to racial issues — including an old photo of him in brown face. [Variety]
- A federal charge has been filed against a St. Paul man for the burning down of the Third Police Precinct in Minneapolis. United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald says Branden Michael Wolfe, 23, is accused of aiding and abetting arson. He is scheduled to make his initial appears in U.S. District Court Tuesday. And yes, he is white. [KIMT3]
- Donald Trump is planning to restart rallies in the next two weeks in a major turning point for the president since the coronavirus shut down traditional campaigning. Trump’s advisers are still determining where the rallies will take place and what safety measures will be implemented, depending on the type of venue chosen. [Politico]
