IRL Roundup: George Floyd’s Houston Funeral, Donald Trump’s Despicable Tweet and More

Thousands Pay Tribute to George Floyd at Houston Funeral Service

A man looks on before the casket with George Floyd arrives at the Fountain of Praise church where services will be held on June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas – Democrats vowed June 7, 2020 to press legislation to fight systemic racism in US law enforcement as the battle for change triggered by the police killing of George Floyd began shifting from the streets to the political sphere.Demonstrations continued across the nation Sunday — including in Washington, New York and Winter Park, Florida — as protesters began focusing their initial outrage over the death of the unarmed Floyd into demands for police reform and social justice. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

A horse-drawn carriage will transport the remains of George Floyd to his gravesite Tuesday following a private funeral in Houston, the final episode in a series of memorials celebrating the life of a man whose death has shaken the world.

About 500 friends, family, political leaders and entertainers streamed into The Fountain of Praise church for what co-pastor Mia Wright called, “a homegoing celebration of brother George Floyd’s life.” Invited guests included Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Rep. Al Green and rap stars Paul Wall and Slim Thug.

“If he was told he would have to sacrifice his life to bring the world together, knowing him, I know he would have,” Floyd’s brother Rodney said before the service began.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 08: People wait in line to attend the public memorial for George Floyd outside the Fountain of Praise church on June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests. A white police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder, with the three other officers involved facing other charges. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

More than 6,000 people lined up in blazing heat to pay their respects at Floyd’s viewing Monday. The funeral is being livestreamed from the church in Houston, Floyd’s hometown. Activist Al Sharpton anchors a lineup of speakers that includes civil rights leaders and family members.

(Via The New York Times)

Derek Chauvin’s Bail Set At $1.25M During First Court Appearance

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION AND DATE: (EDITORS NOTE: Best quality available) In this handout provided by Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a mugshot after being charged in the death of George Floyd . Bail for Chauvin, who is charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, is set at $500,000. The death sparked riots and protests in cities throughout the country after Floyd, a black man, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin appeared via video-conference for his first hearing in connection to the death last month of George Floyd.

Court records show a judge set Chauvin’s bail at $1.25 million without conditions or $1 million with conditions, including having no contact with Floyd’s family and agreeing not to leave the state.

Authorities charged Chauvin with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after video surfaced of him holding his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes May 25 during a call about a possible forgery in progress. A medical examiner’s reported showed Chauvin’s decision to keep pressing his knee to Floyd, despite pleas from both him and bystanders, helped cause his death.

Chauvin and three other police officers who responded to the call, Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thao, were fired amid nationwide uproar over the situation. Lane, Kueng and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

(Via CNBC)

Please Meet Samatha Francine

A video shared on social media shows a man yelling profanities at a group of demonstrators supporting Black Lives Matter.



A powerful image shared by one of the protesters shows her looking up at the man, holding a poster that reads, "Say Their Names." https://t.co/vv5nD5qVlf — CNN (@CNN) June 8, 2020

"As he was staring down at me and yelling at me…[the] only thing that I really could think of was the words of my father…'Make sure you look them in the eye so they have to acknowledge that you're human.'" -Samantha Francine on confrontation at protest https://t.co/VVUACuZeHp pic.twitter.com/KLN0dGRJ5L — CNN International (@cnni) June 9, 2020

Demonstrators took a knee, held their fists in the air and chanted ‘No Justice! No Peace!’ as part of a rolling, global anti-racism movement.

The Donald Trump Tweet of the Day

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

You’ve got to be fucking kidding me?

New Zealand appears to have completely eradicated the coronavirus — at least for now — after health officials said Monday the last known infected person had recovered. [The New York Times]

appears to have completely eradicated the coronavirus — at least for now — after health officials said Monday the last known infected person had recovered. [The New York Times] A Virginia man arrested after driving his truck through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters is “an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology” according to Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor. [Towleroad]

protesters is “an admitted leader of the and a propagandist for Confederate ideology” according to Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor. [Towleroad] Adam Rapoport , after nearly 10 years at the editorial helm of Bon Appetit magazine, has resigned after controversy erupted over the editor-in-chief’s treatment of staff members of color and his insensitivity to racial issues — including an old photo of him in brown face. [Variety]

, after nearly 10 years at the editorial helm of magazine, has resigned after controversy erupted over the editor-in-chief’s treatment of staff members of color and his insensitivity to racial issues — including an old photo of him in brown face. [Variety] A federal charge has been filed against a St. Paul man for the burning down of the Third Police Precinct in Minneapolis. United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald says Branden Michael Wolfe , 23, is accused of aiding and abetting arson. He is scheduled to make his initial appears in U.S. District Court Tuesday. And yes, he is white. [KIMT3]

, 23, is accused of aiding and abetting arson. He is scheduled to make his initial appears in U.S. District Court Tuesday. And yes, he is white. [KIMT3] Donald Trump is planning to restart rallies in the next two weeks in a major turning point for the president since the coronavirus shut down traditional campaigning. Trump’s advisers are still determining where the rallies will take place and what safety measures will be implemented, depending on the type of venue chosen. [Politico]

