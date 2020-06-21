Two Women Accuse Justin Bieber of Sexual Assault

Two women have accused Justin Bieber of sexual assault and took to social media to share their experiences with the pop star.

Yesterday (June 20, 2020), a woman going only by “Danielle” spoke out about her alleged night with Bieber in March 2014.

Danielle says the woman who leveled sexual assault allegations against Ansel Elgort, which he has since denied, inspired her to speak out.

Danielle wrote that she and two friends attended were at an event held by Scooter Braun (Bieber’s manager) at Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden in Austin on March 9, 2014, which featured Bieber performing a few songs.

Justin Bieber attends the 2014 Young Hollywood Awards brought to you by Samsung Galaxy at The Wiltern on July 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

She claimed that a man then invited her and her friends to meet up with the singer after the event. Danielle alleged that she ended up meeting with Bieber at the Four Seasons Hotel. She claimed that Bieber took her to a separate room at the hotel, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Danielle wrote, “He took me to another room. Justin had made me agree to not say anything to anyone, or I could get in serious legal trouble.”

Allison Kaye, a partner at Ithaca Holdings and the president of Braun’s SB Projects, wrote in a direct message to a fan that it was “factually impossible” for Danielle’s account to be true.

Kaye wrote, “Needless to say, we needed to make we had our facts here to respond. After the event on March 9th, Justin stayed at an Airbnb where I was also staying. Any hotel reservation he had in Austin didn’t begin until the following night and was at the Westin, not the Four Seasons. So, this is factually impossible. I’m sorry it took so long to respond but we wanted to be respectful and address it with real info.”

Shortly thereafter Danielle’s post, another woman named Kadi said she was also sexually assaulted by Bieber. Kadi said the 2015 incident led to a rehab stint and suicidal thoughts since her culture prevents her from having premarital sex.

Justin Bieber attends the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

On Twitter, Kadi wrote that she tried to meet and get a photo with Bieber when he was staying in New York at the time. She claimed that she met one of Bieber’s bodyguards outside of the hotel that Bieber was staying at and that they gave her their phone number. Kadi alleged that she was invited to Bieber’s place at the Langham Hotel at around 2:30 a.m. and that, once she got there, she hit it off with the singer when they began to converse in French.

Kadi claimed that she went to use the restroom at one point and was followed into the room by Bieber, who she alleged locked the door behind him. She wrote, “He started kissing me, touching my body and caressing me. I asked him to stop and continued to say that I cannot have sex with anyone prior to marriage (traditional cultural thing) So Bieber started pushing me to the bed and have his body against mine.” Kadi alleged that Bieber then penetrated her, which prompted her to kick him between the legs and run out of the room.

Via ItsnotKadi/Twitter

Kadi’s story was met with backlash amongst Bieber’s fans, who doubted her account due to a number of old tweets in which she expressed that she wanted to meet the singer. In response to that backlash, Kadi wrote, per Heavy, “I didn’t come forward so that you believe me, I know as a Belieber it’s hard to believe it. It was hard for me too considering how big of a belieber I am. But I came forward so that you can at least believe Danielle because Justin is indeed capable of an assault.”

Since the allegations started pouring in, several Twitter users have urged fans to stop supporting him.

Bieber has yet to publicly respond to these accusations.

