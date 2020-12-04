Justin Bieber slams troll for encouraging Selena Gomez fans to bully wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber sounded off after a social media troll told Selena Gomez fans to bully Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber.

Justin took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 03, 2020) with a lengthy message describing his reaction to a video he saw in which someone encouraged their followers to “bombard” an Instagram Live Hailey was scheduled to appear in and “go after her.”

Justin explained in his post that he wanted to convey a sense of what he and Hailey deal with on a day-to-day basis, adding that it’s difficult for him to take the high road when the person he loves most in the world is being threatened.

He posted a video shared by a British woman who says, “Hailey Baldwin is going to do a Live where she’s talking about herself,” she began.

“This is the time when they will not be turning off comments. So we need to fucking bombard that shit with how Selena is better. We need to go after her, please let’s all go after her about how Selena is better.”

“This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife, telling people to say that my previous relationship was better, so on and so forth,” he wrote on his IG Stories.

“I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day-to-day. It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in the world.

“It is not right. But I will say this. As many people as there are that want to spend their time publicly degrading, shaming and trying to humiliate us, we would like to ask those who have it in them to lift us up in prayer. We need prayer and support as we continue to put ourselves out there.”

Justin Bieber/Instagram

In a subsequent Insta Story, Justin Bieber added: “After watching that I could easily let it steal my joy, but then I think about her life and how miserable she must be to want to spend her life treating to make others feel small. The lesson here is SHE’S THE ONE MISSING OUT… life is fulfilling when you uplift and add value to people! A life where you want to make others feel small will leave you with no friends and no real JOY.”

Justin Bieber/Instagram

The 26-year-old went on to ask fans for their support and to keep him and Hailey in their prayers as the couple continues living their life in the public eye.