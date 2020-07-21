Judging From His Last Twitter Rant, Kanye West Is Not Well

While Kanye West has been making international headlines for his bizarre presidential run, what seems to be going on with Kanye right now, is just sad and very alarming.

In his first campaign rally, he went on a wild anti-abortion rant.

“I almost killed my daughter…My girlfriend called me screaming, crying,” he said. “I’m a rapper. And she said I’m pregnant. She was crying…Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to. She stood up, and she protected that child.”

Rightfully so, Kim Kardashian and her family are said to be extremely furious by those comments. “Things have broken down significantly between the two of them, and it’s happened pretty suddenly,” People’s source said.

Kim Kardashian (L) and husband US rapper Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Page Six reported earlier on Monday that the rally left Kim “mortified” and “desperately worried” that Kanye is not taking medication for his mental health.

That said, what happened on Twitter last night, is a three alarm that Kanye West is in need of some emergency mental health help.

West tweeted things (many of which have been deleted) like this at his mother-in-law Kris Jenner: “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up.”

Kanye west deleted tweets pic.twitter.com/SyaKqxik5Q — a literal clown (@ntflxbabe) July 21, 2020

West also demanded his wife Kim and Kardashian “momager” Kris Jenner call him at the Wyoming ranch where he is now staying.

He tweeted this about his wife Kim Kardashian: “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.”

Kanye West attends the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

He also tweeted random search results for Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence for no apparent reason.

He claimed that “NBC locked up Bill Cosby.”

He tweeted that “West children will never do playboy west.”

West children will never do playboy west pic.twitter.com/HkhaDSFGxD — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Another tweet said, ” I put my life on God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God…I’m at the ranch…come and get me.”

“I put my life on the the line for my children that North’s mother would never sell her sex tape.”

He tweeted about Anna Wintour and Shia LaBeouf:

Kanye West attends the opening night of the new musical ‘The Cher Show’ on Broadway at Neil Simon Theatre on December 03, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

“Anna Wintour always showed me love but when I told her I was going to GAP she looked at me like I was crazy,” he claimed, adding: “Then she called back kissing my ass.”

He also claimed that Shia LaBeouf had been “deposed to do the first YZY GAP shoot and he never showed up,” referring to the Yeezy line of clothing for which GAP has signed up West in a 10-year contract.

He also announced that his album Donda is being released on Friday.

What the media (and I will accept my blame in this as well) has done by treating his campaign as if it was something other than a part of his mental breakdown needs to stop. Get the man some help.

Elon Musk tweeted to a fan that Kanye is just fine, “We talked about an hour ago. He seems fine.” Thanks for that input Dr. Musk.

Kanye’s friends and family need to step up and try and intervene because, at this rate, we are looking at what could end up being a pretty tragic ending.

Everyone who is involved in his presidential campaign, do what is right and quit now.