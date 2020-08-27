Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl! — PHOTO

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child, a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom.

I mean, Daisy and Bloom. Too cute!

Both are Goodwill Ambassadors, and they announced the news through UNICEF’s official Twitter page, along with the first picture of Daisy.

The full statement reads:

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀

We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀

But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀

As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀

Gratefully-⠀

Katy & Orlando.⠀

Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

The singer, who got engaged to actor Orlando on Valentine’s Day 2019, confirmed her pregnancy in early March after debuting a bump in her music video, ‘Never Worn White’.

“There’s a lot that’s happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth, literally, and figuratively… to something you guys have been waiting for,” she told fans.

“I’m excited, we’re excited, and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I thought I would tell you guys in the best way through a piece of music. While it’s not the lead single, it’s a good way to start out. I had to reveal it [the pregnancy] at some point. It’s getting pretty obvious.”

The following month, in an adorable Instagram post, she revealed they were expecting a baby girl.

Welcome to the world Daisy Dove Bloom, and congrats to the happy couple!