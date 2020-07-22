Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on Kanye West‘s mental health in an extremely thought out and insightful Instagram Story.

Kardashian made no negative comments, praised him for what he has accomplished in his life, and gave some insight into who Kanye is.

Kim made no mention of divorce when she took to Instagram on Wednesday to discuss his recent outbursts. She focused the message on her husband.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and is actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the personal loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is highlighted by his bipolar disorder.”

“Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intensions.”

“Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we may have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however, we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.”

A source tells Entertainment Tonight that behind-the-scenes, Kim is just trying to do what’s best for her children right now amid all the drama.

“Kim is going through a lot, but she’s staying strong for their children,” the source says. “Kim wants to help Kanye and has extended numerous avenues to do so but he’s not responding to it and seems to get more upset when she or anyone close to her tries to help.”

“Kim is taking this time to make sure her children are happy and not involved in anything that’s going on,” the source adds. “Kim is surrounded by her family and they’ve been strong for her.”