So it would seem as if the split between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green is not going to so well.

Fox had some choice words for her ex Brian Austin Green.

In a now-deleted post, the Beverly Hills 90210 star apparently posted a snap with their son Journey captioned, “Hope you all had a good Halloween!!”

Megan reacted in the comments, calling him out for not cropping out their child.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media,” she began.

“I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?” she concluded.

