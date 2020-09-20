Hello, hello, hello and welcome to another Week in Drag featuring highlights from your favorite queens from the ever-expanding Drag Race universe.

This week, we catch up with the cast of Canada’s Drag Race (especially Jimbo) and meet the latest additions to the family with the queens of Drag Race Holland. We also have lots of Trixie and Katya and we find out if drag queens can spell, play charades and sing (spoiler: they can.)

There’s plenty here to entertain any drag fan so, without further ado, let’s bring it to the runway.

Congrats to the behind the scenes talent at RuPaul’s Drag Race who won at the Creative Arts Emmys this past week. Raven was part of the team that won the Emmy for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program. The show also took home awards for hairstyling, casting and editing. Condragulations to these talented folks!

And now, the #Emmy for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic) goes to… @RuPaulsDragRace (@vh1)! pic.twitter.com/PhOs8PbTJd — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 16, 2020

This week, we met the latest additions to the Drag Race universe, as Drag Race Holland premiered on WOW Presents Plus. They are beautiful in drag and out of drag, they are really easy on the eyes, as this video proves. Sedergine…oh my, my…

Our queens from the Great White North talk about their biggest gags of the first season of Canada’s Drag Race, share their favorite experiences and give some advice to the cast of Drag Race Holland.

What Alaska and Willam are to US Drag Race with their fantastic podcast Race Chaser, Manila Luzon and Latrice Royale are to Canada’s Drag Race with their podcast, The Chop. The all-stars hilariously recapped the debut season and, on their latest episode, they are joined by (the queen who didn’t win, but won our hearts) Jimbo to talk about her experience on the show.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t get enough of Jimbo, so, lucky for me, the Canadian queen is the subject of Joseph Shepherd’s latest “exposed” interview. Damn, I love Jimbo.

Trixie and Katya are back with another “I Like to Watch”. This time, they review the new Hilary Swank-led series Away and talk space travel and sneaking out (guess who skipped school to watch Under the Tuscan Sun?)

Trixie and Katya answer impossible questions from Good Housekeeping for their “Highly Debatable” series. Among the burning questions they answer are Glossy or matte? Does pineapple belong on pizza? ( I can answer that for you…NO) What’s the perfect nail shape? What’s the best social media platform? The answers and origins of French toast are all here for you.

I swear this post should be retitled “The Week in Trixie and Katya.” On the latest “UNHhhh”, the pair talk about getting fired. Trixie discusses her 4 terminations and Katya talks about hiring and firing. They also address employee theft and the plot to fire Katya from a tea store. They decide if sashaying away on Drag Race equals getting fired and answer questions about swapping makeup looks and offer male makeup recommendations.

Trixie is back with another vintage toy video. Moving on from the Easy Bake ovens, she bakes a kid-sized pizza in a 1975 Pizza Hut toy oven. 6-year-old me is very jealous that she has one of these.

And if you’re a fan of Trixie’s music, here’s the video for her latest country western-ized cover of Lana Del Rey’s song “Video Games”

While her UK tour is on hold, Rock M. Sakura plays games with Erika Klash and Jimbo. If you’ve always wanted to watch adorable queens play charades, telephone, and guess the meaning of common UK slang, this is the video for you.

Willam and Alaska, the queens behind the fabulous Race Chaser podcast recently put on a streaming “Spelling is Fundamental” drag queen spelling bee with Monét X Change, Jinkx Monsoon and Mariah Paris Balenciaga. The event was a fundraiser for Gays and Lesbians Living In a Transgender Society (G.L.I.T.S) – and you can still donate.

Willam also released a compilation of some of the highlights from her web series “Paint Me Bitch” featuring Trixie Mattel, Bianca Del Rio (who gave her an out of this world ET makeover), Alaska, Raja and Katya (after watching their antics, I had a craving for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for some reason.)

Monét and Bob the Drag Queen are back with the second part of their season three wrap up of their podcast, “Sibling Rivalry” featuring even more highlights.

Bob, wearing her infamous “purse first” dress, takes us back to season 8 and discusses her entrance look and runway fashions and gives us lots of behind the scenes tea to boot. Bonus: she models a Kim Chi creation – an adorable dumpling-inspired dress.

Nina Bo’Nina Brown, swapping her trademark far-out looks and serving pure glamour, gives us her predictions about the All-Stars 6 cast (and I’m sad she’s not included in the list) and talks about Drag Race Holland.

Our favorite wig magician, Jaymes Mansfield, takes on another subscriber-submitted wig. This time, she transforms a Rene of Paris “fierce fashion mullet” into a Maude-inspired bubble cut.

Violet Chachki is back with another gorgeous Digital Drag transformation. This time, she gives us an editorial, blue-inspired look, complete with what she dubs her “Mom from Matilda wig.” As always, the results are stunning.

Let’s check in with Drag Race UK favorites Baga Chipz and The Vivienne. The cheeky duo discuss life after quarantine, Pride events they miss, All-Stars 6 and more in the latest episode of their podcast “Fancy A Brew.”

If you miss seeing your favorite queens live, you’re in for a Halloween treat as some of your favorites are heading to a drive-in near you. Following this summer’s sold-out Drive ‘N Drag USA tour, Voss Events is excited to announce a brand-new experience for drag fans this fall: Drive ‘N Drag: Halloween. Asia O’Hara hosts with Drag Race faves Yvie Oddly, Aquaria, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Vanessa Vanjie and Violet Chachki. The queens star as trapped spirits who have all have died from obscure causes: a car accident, food poisoning, burned at the stake…

Each soul will share her chilling tale in an immersive stage performance in the outdoor concert series that launches October 2 in Philadelphia and runs through October 31 with stops in San Francisco, Boston, Denver and New York.

The show’s producer, Brandon Voss says, “The show has been adapted to be even more interactive than the original arena production, bringing performances and haunts into the parking lot for a good scare.”

Everyone will get the live theatrical experience from the safety of inside or on top of their cars with concert-style stage and lighting, Jumbotron screens and sound pumped outside from the stage and through every car via FM transmitters. Multiple shows will run all weekend long, from 12 PM to 11 PM. Drive ‘N Drag: Halloween tickets are available now on VossEvents.com.

That’s all for this week but, before I go, I’m leaving you with a sweet treat. Enjoy this new video from Honey Davenport performing her banging new song “Warrior.” Until we meet again, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!