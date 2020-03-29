The Week in Drag – the Vivienne Takes Over Hollywood, Nina West’s New Commercial, Trixie and Silky Nutmeg Ganache Whip Up Some Sweet Treats in the Kitchen and Lots More

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome to another packed edition of the Week in Drag! The queens are here to deliver lots of entertainment to keep you company while you’re quarantined.

A bunch of queens had a lot to say about last week’s episode of Drag Race with the “beehive jive” mini-challenge and the highs and lows of the 36 fashions on the runway.

We’ve also got videos from the hilarious Trixie Mattel and Katya, updates from our favorite UK queens, ways for you to support the drag community and lots more, so, let’s hit the runway!

In a sizzling episode of “The Pit Stop” Bob the Drag Queen and her New York sister Acid Betty (serving us “greyscale lobster realness” with an amazing face piece) recap episode 4 – from the beehive jive mini challenge to the fashions of the “Ball Ball.”

Raven and Raja toot and boot the queen-constructed fashions for the episode 4 “Ball Ball” on the latest “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

Yuhua Hamasaki is making the most of her quarantine by sharing her “Bootleg Opinions” on the season 12 queens’ many runway fashions from episode 4.

Someone told Shuga Cain, “quarantine, but make it sexy” and she listened. Watch as Shuga sweats in her containment couture, enjoy a Mexican beer and recaps episode three.

Jaymes Mansfield also has thoughts about the latest episode of Drag Race and shares what she can remember about the bee challenge and runway fashions on “Not Another RuPaul’s Drag Race Recap.”

No recap roundup would be complete without checking in with Nina Bo’Nina Brown. On this week’s “Rawview”, the Atlanta queen serves up some camouflage realness (that lip!) and shares her raw and unfiltered opinions on the episode 4 challenges and shares her favorite toilet paper memes and other quarantine diversions.

Miz Cracker recaps episode four and chats with Rock M. Sakura on the latest “Review with a Jew.”

A lot of Drag Race fans thought that Rock M. Sakura got sent home too soon (me included) and, judging by what she brought to the show and didn’t get to wear,

Rock M. Sakura may have sashayed away (too soon, if you ask me), but she’s still here to serve up her gorgeous pastel-hued face from the tulle runway challenge in this makeup tutorial.

I only took two semesters of French in college, but I definitely enjoyed this video (from Vogue Paris, of course) featuring the gorgeous Nicky Doll. I just want him to come and speak French to me while getting into drag.

Crystal Methyd shows us how she created her Frida Kahlo-inspired look that we saw all-too briefly at the end of episode two of Drag Race (the one where all 13 queens finally met.) It’s truly a work of art.

Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne has a new series coming to WOW Presents Plus. On “The Vivienne Takes On Hollywood”, the queen “embarks on an adventure to Hollywood where, each week, she’ll be joined by a different celebrity co-pilot who helps her along the way to making her first ever music video.” Guests include Hairspray’s Marissa Janet Winokur, Mean Girls; Daniel Franzese and Chad Michaels. The six-part series debuts on WOW Presents Plus on April 9 at 9am PST. This is just one of the fantastic shows on the streaming service, so if you’re looking for more content from your favorite queens, subscribe now!

Did you catch Nina West’s Pantene commercial during Drag Race last week? Season 11’s Miss Congeniality is the latest face of the beauty brand and will star in spots that will air on Viacom channels, including VH1, MTV, Logo and Comedy Central. Nina told Out that “Having the ability to work with Pantene was a dream come true. I walked onto set [and] the brand made me feel so special and amazing. When I was a kid I remember seeing Kelly LeBrock doing these commercials and now it’s me! I can’t believe that I, as a drag queen, even get to be part of this and represent this brand.” Love Nina and love the spot!

I can finally share!

I am a PANTENE QUEEN! I cant even begin to tell you the fun we had making these for you. And yes, I do know what having a good hair day can feel like! Thank you, Pantene! Now, who is driving this thing? @RuPaulsDragRace @Pantene pic.twitter.com/S31igOUJAh — Nina West (@NinaWest) March 23, 2020

Trixie Mattel has lots of accolades in her career, including being nominated for a prestigious James Beard award. Her 2017 video, “Trixie Mattel Makes a PB&J (and More Importantly, a Cocktail” was nominated for an award in the Journalism category under Humor. Trixie takes her culinary skills to the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen where she attempts to make a strawberry shortcake armed only with verbal instructions from chef Carla. Can she make an award-worthy dessert?

Forget what you’ve heard – ten minutes of Trixie and Katya outtakes from the latest season of “UNHhhh” is what the world needs now.

Sadly, the season finale or “I Like to Watch” has arrived. Fortunately, it’s absolutely hilarious. Trixie and Katya team up to take on the Netflix series, “Sex, Explained” and engage in some very NSFW conversation…but, hey! You’re not in your office right now, so turn up the volume and enjoy!

While Katya and Trixie’s series may be ending, if you like queens reacting to Netflix shows, fear not, as Drag Race UK’s The Vivienne and Baga Chipz are here to take up the slack! Two of our favorites from across the pond talk about the show Sex Education and share some raunchy stories along the way.

Coco Peru is taking life at home in stride, sharing stories in a new YouTube series called “Coco Thoughts While in Solitude.” She’s put out a few episodes this week, so head over to her channel to check them out. My favorite (so far) involves her memories of visiting Walt Disney World as a kid (as someone who went to Disney every summer with my family, I can really relate.)

Silky Nutmeg Ganache is back in the kitchen and she and her season 1 sister, Soju, whip up some sweet potato “Whoop Yo Ass Pie” and a special cocktail called the “Soju Sunrise” on the latest episode of ‘Silky’s Snack Shack.”

Makeovers are always a fun way to pass the time when you’re stuck inside – and Willam proves it by giving his best friend DJ Pastabody a full drag transformation (with plenty of Coverboy glitter – which I heartily endorse.) DJ is a gorgeous man and he makes for a surprisingly fierce queen.

Love Connie, the reigning Miss Cajun Inbred, introduces Pit Crew members Jason, Bryce and Bruno to the world of pageants on the latest ‘Oh Pit Crew.”. She puts them through a workout and shows them how to work their swimwear on the pageant stage (while wearing blindfolds.) I think they’re all winners and, watching them, we all kind of are too.

Self-described “anti-beauty beauty guru” Bob the Drag Queen tries out makeup from Kim Chi, Trixie Mattel and Willam.

Monique Heart discovers “Alyssa’s Secret” and kikis with Alyssa Edwards about their first meeting, how their families reacted to their appearance on Drag Race and how they deal with manic moments – like being late for a gig. I’m absolutely loving Monique’s purple eye. Violet is certainly having a moment, isn’t it? I am so here for it.

Jaymes Mansfield does what you would think would be an impossible task – transforming a hard front wig from Wish into a wearable, fierce creation with a “bionic ponytail”.

Before I sign off, I wanted to tell you how you can help the queens who have lost their main source of income as a result of the coronavirus. Voss Events, the producers of the Werq the World tour are throwing a virtual fundraiser to raise money to support these entertainers while they aren’t able to perform in clubs and earn a living.

On Saturday, April 4, Voss is presenting the Werq the World Live Stream. Lady Bunny and Bianca Del Rio are serving as hosts and the show will feature performances from Aquaria, Asia O’ Hara, Gigi Goode, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Plastique Tiara, Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Mateo, Violet Chachki and Yvie Oddly. The special will air at 5PM PDT / 8PM EDT / 12AM GMT on Saturday April 4th and can be streamed worldwide from any device at VossEvents.com. The taped version will be available in the 48 hours following for those in other time zones.

The first 5000 fans who register will receive access for only $7.99, register now at VossEvents.com. Tipping will also be available during the live stream. Tune in, catch some amazing performances from Drag Race royalty and tip, tip, tip!

That’s it for now. Stay safe, stay healthy and, until next week, everybody say LOVE!

