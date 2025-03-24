The White Lotus star Sam Nivola on that ‘f**ked up’ Incestuous scene and Lochlan’s sexuality

The White Lotus cast member Sam Nivola has addressed a controversial incest scene featured in the latest episode of the acclaimed series.

The scene depicts his character, Lochlan, engaging in an intimate act with his brother, Saxon, portrayed by Patrick Schwarzenegger. The characters are under the influence of alcohol and substances during the encounter.

This development follows an earlier kiss between the siblings in the preceding episode, occurring after they spend time partying with Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) aboard a boat.

Photograph by Stefano Delia/HBO

In a discussion with Variety regarding the controversial scene, 21-year-old Sam revealed: “It was very weird kissing Patrick because he’s a really good friend of mine. And, you know, I’m straight, he’s straight. It’s already weird. […] Patrick was already like a brother to me. It felt sort of fucked up.”

“Lochlan is not a creep, necessarily. Of course, I have to say that. You have to love your character. So, fuck it, I’ll defend him!”

Elaborating on his interpretation that Lochlan’s actions stem from misplaced admiration for his sexually uninhibited brother and a desire to emulate him, Sam stated: “Lochlan is not a creep, necessarily. Of course, I have to say that. You have to love your character. So, fuck it, I’ll defend him!”

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

“I think he’s incredibly misguided, and his circumstances have put him in a bad spot, but I don’t think he’s evil or malicious in any way. It’s important to the story that he’s not some psychopath.”

Addressing Lochlan’s potential sexual identity, Sam observed: “If he finds out he’s attracted to men after this season, then it will probably become a problem, given his family being rich, conservative Southerners. But at this time, that’s not what’s going through his head.”

The White Lotus producer David Bernad recently explained to the New York Post regarding the storyline: “In terms of that — that’s all [creator Mike White]. Mike is brilliant, and I think those big story turns are not just for shock.

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

“There’s a specific reason in terms of the narrative storytelling, and the larger thematic idea Mike is trying to get across.”

He further noted: “As the season wraps up, you’ll see the purpose of that story turn. The show goes there for a larger thematic idea. I love that family storyline, especially the brother story — and it culminates in a very satisfying way.”