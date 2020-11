And the 2020 People’s Choice Awards winners are… and more headlines

In today’s Quickies, People’s Choice Awards, Prince Harry, Strictly Come Dancing, Claudia Conway, American Idol, Ben Platt, and more!

The Top Story

The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards took place despite the pandemic. Hosted by Demi Lovato, this year’s ceremony combined in-person, socially distanced appearances by winners and presenters as well as a “Virtual In-Person” audience that helped announce the awards throughout the evening.

Here is the list of 2020 People’s Choice Awards winners:

THE PEOPLE’S ICON

Jennifer Lopez

THE PEOPLE’S CHAMPION AWARD

Tyler Perry

THE FASHION ICON AWARD

Tracee Ellis Ross

THE MOVIE OF 2020

Bad Boys For Life

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020

The Kissing Booth 2

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020

Mulan

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020

Hamilton

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020

Onward

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Will Smith

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Tiffany Haddish

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Joey King

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Chris Hemsworth

THE SHOW OF 2020

Grey’s Anatomy

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020

Riverdale

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020

Never Have I Ever

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020

Cole Sprouse

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020

Ellen Pompeo

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020

Mandy Moore

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020

Sofia Vergara

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020

Gigi Goode

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2020

Khloe Kardashian

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020

Outer Banks

In Other News