Meet Jenny: Jamie Dornan Dresses Up in Wig, Dress and Heels to Play With Daughters

Jamie Dornan has given fans a rare glimpse into his home life after his daughters convinced him to don a dress, heels and a very tragic blue wig.

The actor, 38, spent his Sunday playing with daughters Dulcie, 6, and Elva, 4, who convinced their famous dad to get into drag.

Someone could really use the help of the queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Jamie who also has a one-year-old daughter with his wife, actress Amelia Warner, rocked a red patterned midi dress with thick straps, sparkly gold platform heels and his a blue wig which was worn up in two pigtails.

He captioned the photo: “Dressing up with my daughters took a turn. Meet Jenny (with the blue hair). She’s sweet.”

A bunch of Jamie’s celebrity mates rushed to comment on the hilarious photo that shows Jamie looking less than pleased with his makeover.

Actor Armie Hammer wrote: “Dressing up with my daughters” = I have heels in my size and was looking for an excuse to feel like a fierce bitch.”

To which Jamie replied the shoes fit him because Amelia has “big feet.”

Hunger Games star Sam Claflin jumped in, telling Dornan that the coronavirus quarantine special look, “Made my Sunday.”

“I expect the same from you next Sunday,” Dornan replied.

50 Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor Johnson wrote: “That made my Mother’s Day.”

