In another late night and now-deleted tweetstorm and cry for help, Kanye West claims that he’s been trying to divorce wife Kim Kardashian for two years.

This was after Kardashian reportedly met with rapper Meek Mill in a hotel room. Kanye wrote:

“They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform’ I got 200 more to go This my lady tweet of the night … Kris Jong-Un Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me.”

Kim, 39, and Meek both spoke at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in 2018. And although Kanye still likes Mill, he believes Kim was ”out of line”.

”Meek is my man and was respectful That’s my dog Kim was out of line I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya’ll ain’t listen to MJ and now ya’ll believe them??? (sic)”

“Kriss and Kim put out a statement without my approval … that’s not what a wife should do White supremacy.”

He also went after Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner where he likened her to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

”I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night … Kris Jong-Un Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me (sic)”

Kanye posted screenshots of some of his recent exchanges with his mother-in-law, in which she asks him to return her calls.

“EVEN IF I NEVER SEE MY KIDS TILL THEY ARE 18 CAUSE YOU BELIEVE WHITE PEOPLE ON GOD NORTH WITH NEVER BE EXPLOITED BY THE SYSTEM OF WHITE SUPREMACY.”

He went on…

“MJ told you about Tommy [Mottola] before they killed him Kim saved my daughters life in the name of Jesus It’s Gods choice only I will live for my children Kris I’m in Cody if your not planning another one of your children’s playboy shoots.”

In a separate tweet, Kanye also alleged that Michael Jackson was murdered.

He wrote: ”MJ told you about Tommy before they killed him Kim saved my daughters life in the name of Jesus It’s Gods choice only I will live for my children Kris I’m in Cody if your not planning another one of your children’s playboy shoots (sic)”

And then the rant ended with this:

These tweets are just ramblings. The man is not well. It is clear that Kanye needs more help than just a visit from Dave Chappelle.

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020