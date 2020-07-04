Lea Michele and Her Baby Bump Make a Return to Instagram

Lea Michele has returned to Instagram for the first time since the controversy of her “mean girl” behavior on sets from Hollywood to Broadway.

The 33-year-old pregnant actress posted a few scenic photos to her Instagram Story on Friday that showed off her growing belly and show her wearing a face mask, tight black yoga pants and a matching bra.

She did not caption any of the photos.

Photo via Lea Michele/Instagram

Michele is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich. But her pregnancy was compounded by drama last month when former Glee star Samantha Marie Ware called out the actress for making her life on the set of the popular TV series a “living hell.”

The accusations led to Michele releasing an apology, saying she was sorry for causing any harm to Ware. She also said she didn’t remember it but insisted that’s “not really the point.”

Lea Michele attends SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio Channel Broadcasts From Comic-Con 2016 at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 22, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people,” Michele, 33, wrote in a statement. “One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people’s perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face.”

Her statement continued: “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.”

Lea Michele attends the Family Equality Los Angeles Impact Awards 2019 at a Private Residence on October 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Family Equality)

Another former co-star came forward this past week to give his opinion about the actress.

During an appearance on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef Tuesday, Craig Ramsay, who starred with Michele in Fiddler on the Roof in the 2000s, called Michele “despicable.”

“I just didn’t want to hear Lea Michele’s name in this interview at all,” Ramsay said. “I think she’s a despicable, horrible human being. I think she has lost touch with reality.”

Lea Michele attends the Variety and Women In Film’s 2017 Pre-Emmy Celebration at Gracias Madre on September 15, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

He continued, “I think she’s one of the most entitled people I’ve ever come across in this business.”

Glee ran from 2009 to 2015, but Ramsay said he was there when Michele, 33, got the call about being cast for the hit musical high school drama series and that the “entitlement took over her body.”

“She was possessed with this,” he said. “I cared for her greatly, but then the amount of entitlement that came right at that moment, I’ve never seen the likes.”

Lea Michele attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Ramsay added that “she’s talented, don’t get me wrong… but none of that means anything if people don’t want to work with you.”

Yontef said he’s also met Michele, adding that he’s “never had a good experience” himself.

