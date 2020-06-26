The Five — Jessie Ware, Gia Gunn, LÉON, Donald Trump, and Katy Perry

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little (or a lot of) shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring Jessie Ware‘s What’s Your Pleasure?, Gia Gunn thinks COVID-19 is a hoax, LÉON‘s new single, Donald Trump is giving up, and Katy Perry‘s “Daisies Can’t Cancel Pride mix.”

ONE: Jessie Ware’s What’s Your Pleasure? Is Here

This is just what the doctor ordered if he ordered you to get into the groove. Welcome back!

TWO: Gia Gunn Thinks COVID-19 Is a Hoax

“I think the whole mask thing is fucking ridiculous. I honestly think this whole COVID-19 thing is a hoax.”

“I think everybody who is, you know, taking precautions is cute and it’s definitely the thing to do, but I also think a lot of people are brainwashed. I think the more and more that we look around and see each other with masks on, the more influenced we are going to be to also put our masks on, which then to me, insinuates that everything is not ok.”

“I’m here to tell you guys that I think things are more okay than the government is allowing you to think.”

Here’s Gia Gunn on IG Live sharing that she thinks “this whole COVID-19 thing is a hoax.”



🥴🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/kyW5KYw7Fs — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) June 26, 2020

The sheer stupidity just astounds me. I think the 127,000 families of dead Americans would beg to differ.

THREE: LÉON — “And It Breaks My Heart”

Oh how I love her voice. This is on gorgeous song.

FOUR: Donald Trump Is Pretty Much Giving Up

FIVE: Katy Perry — “Daisies (Can’t Cancel Pride)”

Get up and dance!

