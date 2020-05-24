The Week in Drag – New Episodes of Werq the World, Michelle Visage Checks Your Head, a Virtual Pride Celebration and More

Hello, hello, hello! We are back with another week of updates, videos, and more from your favorite queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race and more.

With the season finale right around the corner, we’ve got the last recaps of the runway looks for season 12 from alums including Miz Cracker, Raja, Raven, Bob the Drag Queen, Yuhua Hamasaki and Nina Bo’Nina Brown.

And, of course, we’ve got updates from last week’s eliminated queen, Jackie Cox and videos from faves including Willam, Trixie Mattel, Jan and Violet Chachki. There are some great new shows coming to WOW Presents Plus, including a look behind the scenes look at the life of Michelle Visage and a star-studded way for you to celebrate Pride this year, featuring some of the top queens from the Drag Race universe. Get the latest in our latest roundup.

Bob and Dusty Ray Bottoms (showing off her adorable pooch) discuss this season’s last, Vegas-themed showgirl mini challenge, “Rusical” performances and runway looks on the latest episode of “The Pit Stop.” They also shar their thoughts on the final three, who they were sad to see go and who they think should win Miss Congeniality (spoiler: it’s Heidi.)

Raja and Raven are back to toot and boot the eleganza extravaganza on the runway on the latest episode of “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

Yuhua Hamasaki brings back the “blessed and highly favored” Laganja Estranja to discuss their picks for top three of the season and rank the eleganza on the runway on another round of “Bootleg Opinions.”

Miz Cracker is serving us Marilyn Monroe realness (and looking lovely) in her last “Review with a Jew” for season 12 (and she is taking on All-Stars 5, so basically, she’ll be reviewing herself.) She looks back at the Sin City challenge and chats with our eliminated queen, Jackie Cox, about her experience on the show – and Star Trek.

In her latest “Rawview,” Nina Bo’Nina Brown dresses up like Wesley Snipes’ character from Too Wong Foo, but Miss Nina is so much more fierce than Noxeema Jackson. After discussing her variety of (always creative and often unexpected) looks, she gives us a second, bonus look that is pure Nina – a goth punk rock-inspired creation and shares her honest, unfiltered take on the episode.

Raise a glass and celebrate the last challenge of season 12 with the effervescent Miss Shuga Cain as she spills the tea (but not her Modelo) on “Shuga in the Raw.” Come for the recap, stay for that infectious laugh.

Once a queen sashays away, after leaving a lipstick message in the werk room, she has to do a little post-mortem with Michelle Visage on “Whatcha Packin’?” This week, Jackie Cox is in the hot seat. She talks about her quirky fashion sense, as well as her caftan stars and stripes look and what it meant to her to showcase her heritage. She also reveals that her fall fashion look from episode one was created by a Project Runway favorite.

Jackie also shows us how she created her dazzling golden goddess look from the capes runway in this makeup tutorial.

The lovely Honey Davenport welcomed Jackie as her extra special guest on “Da Fuq.” The two take on random topics including having virtual sex with replicas of celebrities and exes, elephant poop gin and a crazy story involving “Florida man” and a screwdriver. I want to kiki with these two.

Monét X Change chats with Jackie and Schitt’s Creek star Dustin Milligan on “The X Change Rate” and also talks about going pescatarian, real housewives and lots more.

In what is kind of an unofficial Drag Race tradition, our eliminated queen has gone from the runway to the recording studio and has released her first single, “You Wish!” The genie-themed song is kind of adorable. The lyric video is out and I am hoping she does a full video soon.

While COVID-19 has changed the way we celebrate Pride this year, more than 100 performers are bringing the festivities to your home. Pride 2020 Drag Fest brings together more than 100 performers to celebrate Pride virtually. Jan, Heidi N. Closet, Nicky Doll, Shuga Cain, Brita Filter, Milk, Honey Davenport, Jiggly Caliente and Dusty Ray Bottoms are among the Drag Race alums performing at the event, which is the brainchild of NYC-based drag artist, television personality, and political activist Marti Gould Cummings and The Only Productions.

Pride 2020 Drag Fest is an official event of NYC Pride and supported by GLAAD. The virtual performances will run each day from 6:30-8pm EST beginning on Friday, June 19 and through Sunday, June 21. The video events will stream on NYC Pride and GLAAD’s Facebook pages. Viewers can contribute directly to each performer during their scheduled time through donations to their Venmo profiles and donation platforms highlighted during the broadcast. For more information, visit https://www.nycpride.org/events/pride-2020-dragfest.

Well, the “special” season of Celebrity Drag Race has come to a close, and, in the last episode season eight’s Laila McQueen stopped by the werk room to share some advice with contestants Hayley Kiyoko, Phoebe Robinson and Madison Beer in “Just the Tip.”

Get ready to go behind the scenes with some of your favorite queens and take in some fierce performances as Werq the World Season 2 is coming to WOW Presents Plus worldwide on June 2. Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Detox, Kameron Michaels, Monét X Change, Naomi Smalls, Plastique Tiara, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Yvie Oddly, as they mesmerize audiences around the globe and give viewers a behind-the-scenes, raw and real look at life on the touring road.

“We are thrilled to bring our tribe another look behind the curtain of what is a stage extravaganza like no other,” said World of Wonder co-founders, Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. “With [RuPaul’s Drag Race] Season 11 girls along for the ride this time, expect more jaw-dropping performances, hilarious behind-the-scenes moments, and secrets revealed about your favorites and their lives on the road as elite Drag Queens.” Don’t miss all of this charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent and, if you haven’t already, subscribe to WOW Presents Plus now.

In addition to Werq the World (and Drag Race Canada), Michelle Visage is also coming to WOW Presents Plus with a new series. On How’s Your Head, Hun?, which premieres on Tuesday, May 26, Michelle gives us an inside look at life in quarantine, as she refocuses her high energy on her family and keeping things light in worrying times. Joined by her husband, David, her teenage daughter, Lola, Lola’s newish boyfriend and a menagerie of pets, join each week for a family progress report, hijinks, new “lockdown projects,” cooking, and more.

Trixie Mattel has been sharing her musical talents with us during the pandemic with her “Full Coverage Friday” series and last week’s episode was one of my favorites. Watch and listen as she covers songs from Natalie Imbruglia, Til Tuesday, Blondie and Katy Perry.

While Trixie may not do a weekly review of Drag Race, she did bless us this week with a reaction to her season 7 runway looks. She says “cosmetics are a journey” and honestly self-boots some of her fashions and reveals secrets about some of her fashion improvisation.

When a video from Willam called “Booger Dive” shows up on your YouTube homepage, you are kind of obligated to check it out. Our favorite queen who is no stranger to self-deprecation, takes us down memory lane as she critiques her past magazine photo shoots. The fact that she can laugh about her “teen model” days makes me love her even more.

Speaking of queens who can sing, Jan is still bringing us covers of the season 12 lip sync songs on “Jan’s Jukebox.” This week, she (with special guest Jackie Cox) covers the song that gave us our final three, “On the Floor” by Jennifer Lopez. She also gave us a killer cover of Alex Newell’s “Kill the Lights” this week.

Jan gives us a tour of her Big Apple apartment in the season three premiere of the web series “Out of the Closet.” Between the elaborate and festive Christmas decorations and her view of the New York City skyline, I wonder if she needs a roommate, because I am ready to move.

If you’re a fan of podcasts and don’t listen to Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change’s fantastic show ‘Sibling Rivalry,” you’re missing out. The two have such a great rapport and talk about some intriguing topics (for example, the pair take on conspiracy theories in this week’s episode.) Check it out – what else are you going to do?

Violet Chachki takes a look back at the top 10 fashions on the Drag Race runway. There’s love for the OG Shannel (as there should be), and Violet gives kudos to Raja’s Money Ball look from season 3, a few season 4 post-apocalyptic looks, Detox’s fetish fashion and more. She also salutes fellow Atlanta queen Trinity K. Bonet and even gives Mama Ru a shout out.

Jaymes Mansfield has reached an important milestone in her career, 100,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel (congrats, doll!) and to celebrate, she creates a special “100K look.”

I love when the queens use makeup I can afford to create their looks and the latest to try this is the lovely Kimora Blac, who creates a beautiful face using E.L.F. cosmetics.

And so, we wrap up another week in the Drag Race universe. This week, I’ll leave you with a song. Check out Latrice Royale, Lady Bunny, Blu Hydrangea, Sum Ting Wong, Divina De Campo, Trinity the Tuck, Yvie Oddly, Aquaria, Shea Coluee, Valentina, Baga Chipz, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Heidi N Closet, Asia O’Hara, Peppermint, Vinegar Strokes, Crystal and Cheryl Hole serving quarantine fierceness as they re-imagine the song “Always” (featuring vocals from George Michael and Mary J. Blige.) We always love our Drag Race fan family, so make sure to join us next week for more from the queens! And, until then, stay safe, stay healthy and say LOVE!

