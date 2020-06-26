Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion label is coming to Gap.

The rapper and designer is teaming with The Gap on a new line of apparel for men, women and kids called Yeezy Gap. Products are expected to debut in stores and online next year, the company said in a statement.

The deal is a multiyear partnership, according to a Yeezy spokesperson. West has been traveling to Gap’s San Francisco headquarters from his ranch in Wyoming to work on the line, which is still in its design phase, the spokesperson said. The line won’t include footwear, a market in which Yeezy already collaborates with Adidas AG.

Gap shares jumped as much as 24% in New York trading on Friday — the most intraday in three months. The stock had fallen 43% this year through yesterday’s market close. (The Street)

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off the Results of Her Breast Implant Removal Surgery

Photo via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about having her breast implants removed earlier this month, and is showing off her new figure.

“I hate when people are like, ‘Everyone’s asking how I am,’ and it’s not true, but honestly a lot of people are asking,” Teigen said Thursday (June 25, 2020) in a video on her Instagram Story.

“I haven’t really talked about the surgery or how I’m recovering and I know I’ve been really quiet on social.”

“I’m honestly really enjoying the time with my kids,” she continued, while wrapped in only a sheet. “We’re having so much fun at the house and lots of tea parties and cupcake making and whatnot. I am good, I’m recovering so well and I feel like, I feel good. So don’t worry about me.”

She then dropped the sheet on one side, while preserving her modesty with one hand as she exclaimed, “And here’s my new boob! Yay!” (Page Six)

■ According to Alison Roman, Chrissy Teigen never was and is not an executive producer on her proposed cooking show. I wonder what Chrissy has to say about that? (Vulture)

■ Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child! Reports of the two dating first started in March 2019 when they were photographed holding hands in Silver Lake. (Evil Beet Gossip)

■ You’re going to have to wait a little while longer to see Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet. Warner Bros. has again pushed back the release date and it will now be in theaters on August 12th. (Variety)

■ YouTube star Jenna Marbles is done with YouTube. Jenna Mourey, known by her channel name Jenna Marbles, announced Thursday she is leaving the platform amid a controversy over racially offensive videos. (BuzzFeed News)

■ Watch as Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at PAPER Magazine‘s Chromatica Fundrager for the Marsha P. Johnson Institute via Zoom! (OMG BLOG)

■ Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell are engaged! The actress and her actor fiancé posted the news to social media yesterday (June 25, 2020).

In Real Life

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Invalidate Obamacare in the Middle of a Pandemic

In the midst of a global pandemic with the presidential election just months away, the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to invalidate the Affordable Care Act, the landmark health care law that enabled millions of Americans to get insurance coverage and that remains in effect despite the pending legal challenge.

In a late-night filing, Solicitor General Noel Francisco said that once the law’s individual coverage mandate and two key provisions are invalidated, “the remainder of the ACA should not be allowed to remain in effect.”

Shortly after the brief appeared on the court’s docket late Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement: “President Trump and the Republicans’ campaign to rip away the protections and benefits of the Affordable Care Act in the middle of the coronavirus crisis is an act of unfathomable cruelty.”

The case before the high court began with a lawsuit brought by 20 states, led by Texas, calling for the elimination of the ACA. It has been consolidated for argument with another case brought by 17 states, led by California, seeking to preserve the law. The court is likely to hear the case in the fall. (The New York Times)

■ 18-year-old Elijah McClain should not be dead. This is sadly another tragic story of the consequences of being Black in America. (The Cut)

■ A government analysis has found that pregnant women with COVID-19 are more likely to be hospitalized, admitted to the ICU, and put on ventilators than infected non-pregnant women. (CNN)

■ During a Fox News town hall with Sean Hannity on Thursday night, President Donald Trump appeared to predict he will lose to Democrat Joe Biden in November. (Towleroad)

A Black teen said her neck and face were lit on fire by a group of white men. (BuzzFeed News)

■ NASCAR released the picture of the noose hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall on Thursday. And as you can see from the photo it provided below, the garage rope in Wallace’s stall is very clearly tied into a noose. “We found only 11 total that had a pull-down rope tied in a knot, and only one noose — the one discovered on Sunday in Bubba Wallace’s garage.” (ESPN)

Photo via NASCAR

