Kristen Stewart to Play Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’

Kristen Stewart is to portray Britain’s Diana, Princess of Wales in a film about the end of her marriage to Prince Charles.

Deadline reports that the drama from Jackie director Pablo Larraín is called Spencer – the late Diana’s maiden name – and is written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

The film is set over Christmas at the British Royal Family’s Sandringham Estate as Diana decides that her marriage to Prince Charles is over. The divorce was finalised in August 1996. Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris in August 1997.

Production is expected to begin early next year. (Deadline)

Chris D’Elia performs during Nashville Comedy Festival at Bridgestone Arena on April 22, 2018 at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Outback Concerts)

Comedian and actor Chris D’Elia is facing a barrage of sexual misconduct allegations from women online, including some women who say they were underage when he solicited sex or nude pictures from them.

A woman named Simone Rossi tweeted apparent screenshots between the two from 2014 where the then 34-year-old asked for lewd photos.

“I still can’t believe Netflix cast Chris D’Elia as the pedophile in season to (sic) of ‘YOU’ like the literal IRONY,” she shared, before posting screenshots of their alleged interaction.

imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age pic.twitter.com/xq7XDrat8i — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

D’Elia was cast as Joshua “Henderson” Bunter in the Netflix series You as a comedian who was secretly a child molester.

Soon after, the popular Twitter meme account SheRatesDogs—which typically, as the name suggests, rates photos of dogs—shared a thread of multiple stories submitted by women who claimed to have been targeted by the comedian when they were also underage. (The Independent)

Adam Lambert’ s European fans are going to have to wait a little while longer for his upcoming tour, as he has postponed his Velvet Tour due to COVID-19. (Twitter)

s European fans are going to have to wait a little while longer for his upcoming tour, as he has postponed his Velvet Tour due to COVID-19. (Twitter) How good is RuPaul at Family Feud ? This good. (omgblog)

at ? This good. (omgblog) It has been one big “emotional roller coaster” for Kelly Clarkson during quarantine and it obviously took a huge toll on her marriage in light of the divorce news. (Entertainment Tonight)

during quarantine and it obviously took a huge toll on her marriage in light of the divorce news. (Entertainment Tonight) Woah! Mama June reportedly spent $2500 a day in June on meth. Reality TV must really pay well. (Evil Beet Gossip)

reportedly spent $2500 a day in June on meth. Reality TV must really pay well. (Evil Beet Gossip) Very little is known about the 2020 Emmy Awards except for the fact that Jimmy Kimmel is hosting them. (Variety)

except for the fact that is hosting them. (Variety) For some reason, Dina Lohan has decided to get engaged again. (Page Six)

has decided to get engaged again. (Page Six) Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are vacationing with his three kids and his mom. Sounds like things are moving fast. (Celebitchy)

and are vacationing with his three kids and his mom. Sounds like things are moving fast. (Celebitchy) Chrissy Teigen said adieu to her breast implants and celebrated them with a boob cake. (Instagram)

Photo via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

In Real Life

About those “poisoned” Shake Shack milkshakes that NYPD officers drank…

Three NYPD police officers were taken to the hospital on Monday night after drinking milkshakes at a Shake Shack in the city that they said had an unfamiliar taste, police officials said.

The incident raised speculation within police unions that the drinks were tampered with given the recent incidents involving police officers across the country.

Paul DiGiacomo, the president of the Detective Endowment Association Board of Directors, said in a statement that the cops were “intentionally poisoned by one or more workers” at the restaurant in Lower Manhattan.

Patrick J. Lynch, the president of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association of the City of New York, said these police officers were working protest detail and stopped at the location on Broadway and Fulton Street. He said that one of the police officers “discovered that a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages.”

“When New York City police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level,” he said.

All that said, several hours later, the head of the NYPD’s detective bureau admitted that, following an investigation, “there was no criminality by Shake Shack’s employees.”

As a police source explained to the New York Daily News, “it appears that a machine used to make milkshakes at the Fulton Transit Center Shake Shack was not properly cleaned and that residue from a cleaning product that contains bleach had not been wiped or rinsed from the machine before it was put back into service.” The officers who drank the milkshakes are expected to be fine. (BuzzFeed News)

Martin Gugino , the 75-year-old protester who was pushed by two Buffalo, New York, police officers earlier this month, has a fractured skull and is not able to walk, his lawyer says. (Towleroad)

, the 75-year-old protester who was pushed by two Buffalo, New York, police officers earlier this month, has a fractured skull and is not able to walk, his lawyer says. (Towleroad) Boston Dynamics’ Spot is patrolling a Singapore park to encourage social distancing. (TechCrunch)

is patrolling a Singapore park to encourage social distancing. (TechCrunch) The Trump administration asked a federal judge on Tuesday to order former national security adviser John Bolton to stop the publication of his upcoming book on his White House tenure, arguing in a lawsuit that Bolton had breached non-disclosure agreements and was risking national security by exposing classified information. (NPR)

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS